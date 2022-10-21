Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Federal Student Aid User Experience Design Research Generic Clearance

Read full article on original website
Related
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Pair Team Appoints New Chief Product Officer and Head of Care Operations to Executive Leadership Team
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Pair Team, the tech-enabled team that connects underserved communities to high-quality care while addressing patients’ barriers to care, announced today that Todd Anderson and Connie Kim have joined the company’s executive leadership team. Anderson will serve as Chief Product Officer and Kim will serve as Head of Care Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005082/en/ Pair Team has appointed Todd Anderson as Chief Product Officer to lead and facilitate the creation and continuous improvement of the company’s technology platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
getnews.info
Inventors, Abbas Mirza & Anzar Hasan Have Filed A Patent With The USPTO For Mobile Retinal Multi-Disease Diagnosis System
This Invention can help revolutionize the healthcare industry while aiding people looking to keep their health in check. Medinet RPM, a Dallas-based startup dedicated to improving remote healthcare, has filed a patent application with USPTO for Mobile Retinal Multi-Disease Diagnosis System. Their invention relates to an app where patients use the smart mobile device’s camera to scan their retinas. A backend artificial intelligence module makes the disease identification to determine potential health risks. The report that gets generated can be shared with physicians for evaluation.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
getnews.info
The new book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual” is a must-read resource for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
“The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrimes” is a much-needed resource in today’s world of increasing cybercrime. Cybercriminals can ruin your life. This book “The Personal Cybersecurity Manual: How anyone can protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other...
Control Engineering
In tune with times, software application provider focuses on frontline workers
Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
geekwire.com
Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands
If we could use one word to describe Tana Rucker, the Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery at Charter Communications, we would say passionate. She delights in solving complex business problems and is devoted to executing her work with purpose, energy, and positivity. In the six years she has been at Charter, Rucker has grown the team at Spectrum from three employees to thousands.
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses.
3DPrint.com
Desktop Health’s SmileGuard Dental 3D Printing Resin Receives Full FDA 510(k) Clearance
Desktop Health, a business within the Desktop Metal umbrella, has recently announced that its SmileGuard light-curable biocompatible resin has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The company will now begin selling the resin to dentist offices across the United States and could dramatically cut the time it takes patients to get the necessary dental and orthodontic equipment by 3D printing it rather than traditional manufacturing it.
thebiochronicle.com
What’s Better? Creating Your Own Healthcare Platform Or Registering Yourself On A Marketplace.
Health Marketplaces are the most common business model for changing the healthcare landscape. They are generally utilized by patients or individuals to improve their access to information about treatments, services, and products for chronic conditions as well as to purchase them. Health marketplaces vary in size, but each one must comply with certain requirements set forth by local governments and organizations such as the European Commission and World Trade Organization (WTO).
ffnews.com
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud and protect both their revenue and reputation.
TechCrunch
Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing
Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don’t have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
US Surgeon General Releases New Guidelines For Workplace Mental Health
On October 20th, 2022 Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined a five-step framework for supporting workers mental health and well-being. This guidance comes as a response to the national mental health crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies and organizations are encouraged to implement these recommendations wherever they can to improve employee...
Washington Examiner
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
The Department of Defense has annnounced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
beefmagazine.com
Beef Improvement Federation releases tool for cattle selection
The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) is pleased to announce the release of iGENDEC for constructing custom selection indexes, an industry first. While generalized selection indexes have been broadly available to commercial and seedstock producers for some time, a precision agriculture tool for building custom indexes has not been available to the industry until now.
Comments / 0