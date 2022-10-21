Read full article on original website
The 5 questions on all Missouri ballots for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Missourians go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, every voter will have to answer five very important questions on their ballot. These five ballot measures are simple “Yes” or “No” questions, but the consequences of each decision will be felt in the years to come.
Legal marijuana leads Missouri ballot issues in November election
This November's ballot has five statewide ballot issues, the most prominent of which would legalize recreational marijuana and expunge some criminal records. The post Legal marijuana leads Missouri ballot issues in November election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashcroft proposes new rules on Missouri public library books
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the "prurient," or sexual, interests of minors.
Missouri voters have election day promise from U.S. Attorney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a statement issued today by United States Attorney Teresa Moore, she announced that Assistant United States Attorney Alan Simpson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Politics and a Pint with Mark Alford
Join us for Politics and a Pint with Missouri US Congressional Candidate Mark Alford.
Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
Missouri’s Legal Challenge On Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Dismissed
A legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program filed by Missouri and several other states is dismissed by a Federal Judge. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who’s also running for US Senate, along with Attorneys general from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, alleged in their lawsuit that the Biden administration had overstepped federal authority in establishing their program, and that the plan would put the finances of state loan servicers and holders at risk.
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests
(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
MO Republican Committee Comes Out Against Amendment 3
Add the Missouri Republican Party’s Executive Committee to the long list of organizations recommending against the passage of Amendment 3 on the November ballot. If passed it would allow for the possession, consumption, purchase and cultivation of recreational marijuana. The executive committee says the amendment is opposed by law...
Missouri Minute: Railroads deny union request; transportation department braces for staff shortage
Potential for the disruption of U.S. rail service increased this week as major freight railroads rejected contract demands from a union representing track maintenance workers. The sides have until mid-November to reach a deal, but a work stoppage could cost the economy up to $2 billion per day, according to one rail industry group. Shifting from railways to runways, Columbia Regional Airport cut the ribbon on its new terminal Wednesday. The $23 million facility is more than triple the size of the old terminal, and it's set to welcome flights next week. And, with an eye toward the arrival of winter weather, state transportation officials are bracing for a shortage of workers to operate snow plows and clear roads. Below is your Friday business news.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol say interstate closes as wildland fires burn
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. traffic along I-70 both east and west has resumed for now. | RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Woolridge Fire BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Almost the entire state of Missouri is in extreme drought conditions and high-risk for outside fires. Late Saturday afternoon to the west of Columbia smoke from wildland fires has now...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
Highway Patrol separates itself from Legal Missouri 2022's 'Our turn' advertisement
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statement Wednesday against the patrol's involvement in an advertisement supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Missouri. The 15-second ad shows an officer on a motorcycle, whose appearance is similar to a trooper, and argues for Amendment...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River headed to western Kan.
Project meant to prove transfers of water could help save disappearing aquifer. An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the...
Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16 million
A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had […] The post Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16 million appeared first on Missouri Independent.
