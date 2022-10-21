ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri voters have election day promise from U.S. Attorney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a statement issued today by United States Attorney Teresa Moore, she announced that Assistant United States Attorney Alan Simpson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
Missouri’s Legal Challenge On Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Dismissed

A legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program filed by Missouri and several other states is dismissed by a Federal Judge. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who’s also running for US Senate, along with Attorneys general from Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, alleged in their lawsuit that the Biden administration had overstepped federal authority in establishing their program, and that the plan would put the finances of state loan servicers and holders at risk.
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests

(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
MO Republican Committee Comes Out Against Amendment 3

Add the Missouri Republican Party’s Executive Committee to the long list of organizations recommending against the passage of Amendment 3 on the November ballot. If passed it would allow for the possession, consumption, purchase and cultivation of recreational marijuana. The executive committee says the amendment is opposed by law...
Missouri Minute: Railroads deny union request; transportation department braces for staff shortage

Potential for the disruption of U.S. rail service increased this week as major freight railroads rejected contract demands from a union representing track maintenance workers. The sides have until mid-November to reach a deal, but a work stoppage could cost the economy up to $2 billion per day, according to one rail industry group. Shifting from railways to runways, Columbia Regional Airport cut the ribbon on its new terminal Wednesday. The $23 million facility is more than triple the size of the old terminal, and it's set to welcome flights next week. And, with an eye toward the arrival of winter weather, state transportation officials are bracing for a shortage of workers to operate snow plows and clear roads. Below is your Friday business news.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16 million

A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had […] The post Few Missouri school districts used a COVID testing program. Vendor was paid over $16 million appeared first on Missouri Independent.
