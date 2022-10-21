Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
1-0-1-2, FIREBALL: 1
(one, zero, one, two; FIREBALL: one)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:
1-0-1-2, FIREBALL: 1
(one, zero, one, two; FIREBALL: one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0