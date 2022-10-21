Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
aiexpress.io
Automation and AI to Fast-Track Patient Care Management
From fast analysis to robot-assisted surgical procedures, the transformation of automation and AI in healthcare is fast-tracking affected person care by minimizing human interventions. Synthetic intelligence eases the lives of sufferers, docs, Payers, and hospital directors by executing duties that had been sometimes accomplished by people manually however in much...
Comments / 0