ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims

Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
MedCity News

Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services

The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
healthcaredive.com

Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care

Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Reveals 340B Hospital Payment Rate

The agency will pay 340B hospitals the average sales price plus 6% for all calendar year 2022 drug claims billed with modifier -JG. Following the recent ruling on the 340B hospital reimbursement timeline, CMS has disclosed its payment rate to cover 340B drug costs. CMS will pay 340B hospitals the...
wastetodaymagazine.com

EPA issues hazardous medical waste disposal guide

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the 2022 edition of “A 10-Step Blueprint for Managing Pharmaceutical Waste in U.S. Healthcare Facilities.”. This guide helps healthcare facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers and urgent care facilities, understand applicable regulations so they can develop compliant, holistic and cost-effective pharmaceutical waste management programs.
beckerspayer.com

Payers prep for the great 2023 shuffle from Medicaid to ACA coverage

The nation's uninsured rate is at a record low thanks in part to continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. But with the federal public health emergency expected to come to a close in 2023, payers are prepping for a major disenrollment of beneficiaries nationwide. "Looking to 2023 and given the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy