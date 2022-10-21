Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims
Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
Ohio Doctor Pays $720,000, Agrees To 15 Year Exclusion From Federal Health Care Programs
Mangesh Kanvinde, M.D., of Batavia, Ohio, has paid $720,000 and agreed to be excluded from Federal Health Care Programs for fifteen years for his role in a scheme to order unnecessary durable medical equipment and genetic tests. The DME he ordered included commonly used braces for knees, ankles, shoulders, and...
Healthcare Providers Face Unintended Consequences of Pre-Care Estimates
The frustrating fact is that healthcare often comes with high out of pocket costs even for the insured, and millions are simply unable to cover those costs. It often leads to people foregoing care now that could head off more serious — and costly — health problems down the road.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Federal Trade Commission rips proposed Upstate-Crouse merger, says it would hike patient costs
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Federal Trade Commission says the proposed merger of Upstate University and Crouse hospitals could increase patient costs, hurt quality of care and reduce wages for hospital employees. “Existing competition between SUNY Upstate and Crouse benefits patients, employers and hospital employees in the Syracuse area by...
MedCity News
Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services
The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
healthleadersmedia.com
CMS Reveals 340B Hospital Payment Rate
The agency will pay 340B hospitals the average sales price plus 6% for all calendar year 2022 drug claims billed with modifier -JG. Following the recent ruling on the 340B hospital reimbursement timeline, CMS has disclosed its payment rate to cover 340B drug costs. CMS will pay 340B hospitals the...
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA issues hazardous medical waste disposal guide
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the 2022 edition of “A 10-Step Blueprint for Managing Pharmaceutical Waste in U.S. Healthcare Facilities.”. This guide helps healthcare facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers and urgent care facilities, understand applicable regulations so they can develop compliant, holistic and cost-effective pharmaceutical waste management programs.
Healthline
Key CDC Panel Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Added to Regular Childhood Immunization Plan
An advisory panel has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for kids as young as 6 months. The CDC will decide later whether or not to take the panel’s recommendation. The immunization schedule is meant to help guide physicians in determining when...
beckerspayer.com
Payers prep for the great 2023 shuffle from Medicaid to ACA coverage
The nation's uninsured rate is at a record low thanks in part to continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. But with the federal public health emergency expected to come to a close in 2023, payers are prepping for a major disenrollment of beneficiaries nationwide. "Looking to 2023 and given the...
Comments / 0