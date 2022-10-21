Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bossierpress.com
College football: Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
NATCHITOCHES – At times, the Northwestern State football team has overcome its turnover struggles in 2022. The Demons’ matchup Saturday against No. 16/18 Southeast Missouri State was not one of those days. Northwestern State committed two first-quarter turnovers and SEMO recovered an onside kick in the stanza, allowing...
crescentcitysports.com
LCU stuns No. 15 Texas Wesleyan, 33-9
PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats hosted the nationally ranked #15 Texas Wesleyan Rams for homecoming on Saturday for a Sooner Athletic Conference showdown. The men in orange and blue embraced the underdog role and shocked the nationally ranked Rams 33-9. Louisiana Christian received the ball to get things started for homecoming, but Sal Palermo III was sacked on third down pinned the Wildcats at their own 17-yard line. The drive seemed to be over with the punt team on the field. The ball was snapped but not to the punter as expected. Instead, the snap went to the upback Andre Reed for a fake punt attempt.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Second-half surge lifts Parkway past Natchitoches Central
The Parkway Panthers kept their hopes for a District 1-5A championship alive with a 37-22 victory over Natchitoches Central Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Parkway improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Benton (5-3, 4-1), one game...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton outlasts Haughton, 78-71
The Benton Tigers outlasted the Haughton Buccaneers 78-71 in a game for the ages Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. When the dust settled, the Tigers’ hopes for a District 1-5A championship were still alive. That’s what mattered most to Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore. “That’s what...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep honors 2022 Homecoming Court
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers earned a crucial win in their Homecoming game Thursday night by defeating River Oaks 34-8 at Cedar Creek’s Cougars Stadium. On hand to cheer on the Panthers was the 2022 Lincoln Prep Homecoming Court, which was recognized at halftime of the win. Pictured from...
kalb.com
WATCH: Peabody’s Coach Harry Coleman talks thrilling comeback against Grant 48-44
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In what might just be the game of the year, Peabody storms all the way back in the second half to defeat Grant in the MedExpress Game of the Week 48-44 on the road. Peabody trailed 44-26 entering the 4th Quarter when the rally began. The...
KNOE TV8
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons get fired up at NSU Pep Rally
Demon fans gathered for NSU’s traditional Homecoming Parade and pep rally on Oct. 21 on the downtown riverbank. NSU Cheerleaders, Pom Line and Demon Dazzlers led a parade of cars and floats to the riverbank stage. Eager Demon fans from the community lined the streets, catching candy and beads.
Natchitoches Times
City Council agenda for Oct. 24, 2022
Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
KSLA
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
Detectives looking for owner of stray cow
Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for the owner of this bull who was found in by a farmer in south Bossier Parish.
kalb.com
Alexandria Zoo hosts the ‘Zoo Boo’ ahead of Halloween
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of kids and parents dressed in their Halloween costumes attended the Alexandria Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event. Zoogoers were encouraged to wear their costumes as they strolled through the zoo, which was decked out with Halloween decorations. In addition to the decorations, there...
kalb.com
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
NPR
A murder case — solved by vultures
It's the TED RADIO HOUR from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And this is the story of a murder that couldn't be solved by humans alone. Just a warning - there are some graphic descriptions that may be hard to hear for some people. It all starts with a man who'd gone missing in Winn Parish, La.
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
