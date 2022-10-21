PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats hosted the nationally ranked #15 Texas Wesleyan Rams for homecoming on Saturday for a Sooner Athletic Conference showdown. The men in orange and blue embraced the underdog role and shocked the nationally ranked Rams 33-9. Louisiana Christian received the ball to get things started for homecoming, but Sal Palermo III was sacked on third down pinned the Wildcats at their own 17-yard line. The drive seemed to be over with the punt team on the field. The ball was snapped but not to the punter as expected. Instead, the snap went to the upback Andre Reed for a fake punt attempt.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO