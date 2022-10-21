Throughout Ohio and the United States, hearing aids can be bought and sold without a prescription as of Monday. In August, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would allow hearing aids to be purchased over-the-counter as of Oct. 17. The decision followed months of debate and a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden urging the FDA and HHS to allow the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO