Healthcare Providers Face Unintended Consequences of Pre-Care Estimates
The frustrating fact is that healthcare often comes with high out of pocket costs even for the insured, and millions are simply unable to cover those costs. It often leads to people foregoing care now that could head off more serious — and costly — health problems down the road.
getnews.info
Inventors, Abbas Mirza & Anzar Hasan Have Filed A Patent With The USPTO For Mobile Retinal Multi-Disease Diagnosis System
This Invention can help revolutionize the healthcare industry while aiding people looking to keep their health in check. Medinet RPM, a Dallas-based startup dedicated to improving remote healthcare, has filed a patent application with USPTO for Mobile Retinal Multi-Disease Diagnosis System. Their invention relates to an app where patients use the smart mobile device’s camera to scan their retinas. A backend artificial intelligence module makes the disease identification to determine potential health risks. The report that gets generated can be shared with physicians for evaluation.
Sioux City Journal
All About Eyes: Comparing Personal Sound Amplifiers “as Seen Advertised on TV” and Hearing Aids.
There is much discussion regarding the differences in cost and function of hearing aids vs. over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids and Personal Sound Amplifiers (PSAP). We can help an individual with hearing loss make the right choice. A hearing aid is a device prescribed or recommended by a licensed professional, where...
MedCity News
Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services
The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
MedCity News
What is CMS’ position on telehealth reimbursement when the public health emergency ends?
The pandemic caused the federal government to suspend limits on the use of telehealth and allowed providers to get reimbursed for taking care of patients virtually. But what happens when the public health emergency ends and the waivers go away? How would the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reimburse a service that has proved hugely popular during Covid-19 and which continues to have high utilization by people seeking mental health assistance online?
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in Ohio following federal change
Throughout Ohio and the United States, hearing aids can be bought and sold without a prescription as of Monday. In August, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would allow hearing aids to be purchased over-the-counter as of Oct. 17. The decision followed months of debate and a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden urging the FDA and HHS to allow the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.
ajmc.com
Dr Mark Fendrick on the Potential Impact of IRA Drug Price Negotiation Provision on Commercial Plans
It's hard to predict whether the Medicare drug price negotiation provision in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could lead to higher or lower prices in the commercial market, said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
foodsafetynews.com
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA issues hazardous medical waste disposal guide
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the 2022 edition of “A 10-Step Blueprint for Managing Pharmaceutical Waste in U.S. Healthcare Facilities.”. This guide helps healthcare facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers and urgent care facilities, understand applicable regulations so they can develop compliant, holistic and cost-effective pharmaceutical waste management programs.
helihub.com
FAA renames Drone Advisory Committee as scope widens to AAM
Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is now the Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee (AAAC) The Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee (AAAC) is a broad-based federal advisory committee that provides independent advice and recommendations to the FAA on key unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and advanced air mobility (AAM) integration issues, interests and policies. The AAAC‘s work relates to the efficiency and safety of integrating advance aviation technologies into the National Airspace System.
Healthline
Key CDC Panel Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Added to Regular Childhood Immunization Plan
An advisory panel has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for kids as young as 6 months. The CDC will decide later whether or not to take the panel’s recommendation. The immunization schedule is meant to help guide physicians in determining when...
Washington Examiner
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
The Department of Defense has annnounced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
tipranks.com
Cigna Sued for Overcharging Medicare Advantage Plan
The DOJ has sued Cigna for manipulating the claims under its Medicare Advantage Plan. Cigna has allegedly overcharged the federal government without conducting the claimed diagnostic tests and practices. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued health insurance company Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI) for allegedly overcharging the U.S. Medicare Advantage Plans....
