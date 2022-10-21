Read full article on original website
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
Residents voice concerns about migrant services legislation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Council is taking the next step toward permanent protection for migrants in the District. They hosted a public hearing on Thursday about new legislation that would lead result in permanent protection for migrants in the District. “As a D.C. resident, I want my tax dollars to cover the […]
AboutLawsuits.com
Paraquat MDL Judge Extends Deadlines In Parkinson’s Disease Cases Selected For Additional Discovery
The U.S. District Judge presiding over all Paraquat Parkinson’s disease lawsuits has extended various deadlines for concluding depositions and other discovery in a group of 20 non-bellwether cases, which were selected for additional pretrial workup earlier this year to help the parties gauge the relative strengths and weaknesses of the claims.
foodsafetynews.com
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
