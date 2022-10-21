ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the “Pick 4 Day” game were:

6-2-7-6

(six, two, seven, six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NH man dies after fall at NC’s Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said. A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.
TROY, NH
The Associated Press

Harmony Montgomery's father pleads not guilty to killing her

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter. He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy