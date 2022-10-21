Read full article on original website
Lincoln Prep honors 2022 Homecoming Court
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers earned a crucial win in their Homecoming game Thursday night by defeating River Oaks 34-8 at Cedar Creek’s Cougars Stadium. On hand to cheer on the Panthers was the 2022 Lincoln Prep Homecoming Court, which was recognized at halftime of the win. Pictured from...
Football Friday Night: Scores for October 21, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 21, 2022: CALVARY 56 , D’ARBONNE WOODS 7 NEVILLE 43, TIOGA 7 UNION PARISH 21, RICHWOOD 20 RUSTON 48, WEST OUACHITA 7 RINGGOLD 0, BEEKMAN CHARTER 50 STERLINGTON 48, NORTH WEBSTER 7 PARKERS CHAPEL 24, HILLCREST CHRISTIAN 42 TENSAS 6, SICILY ISLAND 42 […]
Richwood goes toe-to-toe with Union Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood has earned the respect of opponents across northeast Louisiana. This week was no different for the Rams as they exchange blows with juggernaut Union Parish. The Farmers would hold on to win 21 to 20.
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 8, Part 3
Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!. Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Fifth Congressional District candidates make pitch to voters
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Candidates seeking to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District squared off at a forum on October 20. It was held at the University of Louisiana Monroe by KEDM. Three of the five candidates running attended the forum. They were Hunter Pullen, Dr. Walter Earl Huff, and...
Ruston man shot following traffic stop
A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
City of Monroe joins LDRC Program
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
A murder case — solved by vultures
It's the TED RADIO HOUR from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And this is the story of a murder that couldn't be solved by humans alone. Just a warning - there are some graphic descriptions that may be hard to hear for some people. It all starts with a man who'd gone missing in Winn Parish, La.
Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms
Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
