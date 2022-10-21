ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
getnews.info

Playio is set out to establish a new culture in the Mobile Gaming Ecosystem

Playio brings thousands of popular games and exclusive perks through its premier gaming platform. Playio, a reward-based mobile gaming platform, is implementing new ideas onto old concepts and reimagining the play-to-earn model of gaming. The app promises to turn the game industry on its head by putting the player above all else. With its recently launched global option, Playio aims to be a central figure in the gaming ecosystem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
TechSpot

Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide

Why it matters: Multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight, making Internet access unreliable globally. Engineers fixed one broken link, and investigations are still ongoing. Fingers have been pointed at Russian submarines because of the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy launches several Black Friday deals a month early

Far ahead of Black Friday on November 25th, Best Buy has launched several early offers tied to the annual sale extravaganza, including deals on Google devices, Garmin products, Samsung wearables and more. Best Buy says that all of its ‘Black Friday Price Now‘ deals offer a guarantee that if the...

