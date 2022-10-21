Read full article on original website
Related
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
getnews.info
Playio is set out to establish a new culture in the Mobile Gaming Ecosystem
Playio brings thousands of popular games and exclusive perks through its premier gaming platform. Playio, a reward-based mobile gaming platform, is implementing new ideas onto old concepts and reimagining the play-to-earn model of gaming. The app promises to turn the game industry on its head by putting the player above all else. With its recently launched global option, Playio aims to be a central figure in the gaming ecosystem.
ZDNet
I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
TechSpot
Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide
Why it matters: Multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight, making Internet access unreliable globally. Engineers fixed one broken link, and investigations are still ongoing. Fingers have been pointed at Russian submarines because of the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Most smart TV owners still use an external streaming device
Most people with a smart TV still use a streaming box or dongle, despite their TV offering the same features. But why?
mobilesyrup.com
Best Buy launches several Black Friday deals a month early
Far ahead of Black Friday on November 25th, Best Buy has launched several early offers tied to the annual sale extravaganza, including deals on Google devices, Garmin products, Samsung wearables and more. Best Buy says that all of its ‘Black Friday Price Now‘ deals offer a guarantee that if the...
Comments / 0