Zonovan Knight is about to get his shot in the NFL. The former NC State running back was signed as a free agent by the New York Jets in the offseason and has been on the practice squad throughout the season. But with a recent torn ACL suffered by Breece Hall over the weekend that led him to being placed on the Injured Reserve, Bam Knight has been elevated to the active 53-man roster ahead of this weekend.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO