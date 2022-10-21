Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Braswell outlines areas of improvement over Alabama career
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama returned arguably the nation’s top pass-rushing duo with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner back as the Crimson Tide’s starting Jack and Sam linebackers. But Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) believes it has three start edge rushers with Chris Braswell seeing more first-team opportunities this...
Roydell Williams Has Bounced Back
Alabama bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a solid 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday, but the Crimson Tide rushing attack was a standout blotch on the statistics sheet. Alabama had only four rushing first downs. The Tide’s 27 rushing attempts – which included only 22 by the...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
Sights, sounds from Alabama's Tuesday practice of 2022 bye week
The University of Alabama football team returned to the field Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide dressed in shells for a two-hour practice out inside of the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. No. 6-ranked Alabama is off this weekend but returns to game action Saturday, Nov. 5, when it travels to LSU....
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
2023 juco cornerback Channing Canada talks Mississippi State offer
2023 cornerback prospect Channing Canada had quite the experience last week. The Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College standout collected double-digit Division 1 offers in a 24-hour period to add to his already long list of offers.
Sam Purcell's first Bulldog roster meshing as season approaches
Expectations are high at Mississippi State women’s basketball every year and that’s one of the reasons that Sam Purcell waited around for a job like it. Purcell has had other job opportunities before, but none had been a possibility for him like MSU. He wasn’t willing to take a jump to the head coaching position just to have a job, he wanted it to be the right one.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex. Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin). Management advised that Palmer...
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0