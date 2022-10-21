Expectations are high at Mississippi State women’s basketball every year and that’s one of the reasons that Sam Purcell waited around for a job like it. Purcell has had other job opportunities before, but none had been a possibility for him like MSU. He wasn’t willing to take a jump to the head coaching position just to have a job, he wanted it to be the right one.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO