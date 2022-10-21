ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Roydell Williams Has Bounced Back

Alabama bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a solid 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday, but the Crimson Tide rushing attack was a standout blotch on the statistics sheet. Alabama had only four rushing first downs. The Tide’s 27 rushing attempts – which included only 22 by the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Whittemore details Bulldog decision

Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Sam Purcell's first Bulldog roster meshing as season approaches

Expectations are high at Mississippi State women’s basketball every year and that’s one of the reasons that Sam Purcell waited around for a job like it. Purcell has had other job opportunities before, but none had been a possibility for him like MSU. He wasn’t willing to take a jump to the head coaching position just to have a job, he wanted it to be the right one.
STARKVILLE, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
247Sports

247Sports

