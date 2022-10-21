The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Read full article on original website
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
bestclassicbands.com
The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity
When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.
Check in, grab your keys, and settle in for some nightmares. On Monday, Yelp released its list of the Top 25 Haunted Hotels in the U.S. and one of them isn’t far from Portland.
Kohr Explores: The Rose City Vintage Market and Collectables Show is back
KOIN 6 News' Kohr Harlan is exploring some retro finds at the Portland Expo Center.
WWEEK
Watch Steve Novick, Herman Greene and Sarah Iannarone Try to Answer Policy Questions While Eating Spicy Chicken Wings
By day, Sam Adams is an aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. By night, he tortures elected officials with hot sauces. That was the revelation at Revolution Hall this week, where Adams hosted a segment titled “Spice Boiz… and Girls” for Candidates Gone Wild. In the pre-recorded segment, Adams asked policy questions to a series of local dignitaries—Rep. Rob Nosse, school board members Michelle DePass and Herman Greene, transit advocate Sarah Iannarone and former City Commissioner Steve Novick, among others—while they sampled increasingly spicy sauces from Fire on the Mountain and Hot Mama Salsa.
hillsboroherald.com
Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson Visits Hillsboro’s Bag & Baggage
Hillsboro, Oregon, had a few distinguished guests drop in this week to visit The Vault Theater and Bag and Baggage Productions. This was quite an honor for our town. The stop was specifically for Congresswoman Suzzane Bonamici and Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson to see how local arts benefit from Federal funding as we all come out of the pandemic.
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
Eater
Stalwart Scandinavian Cart Viking Soul Food Sets Sail for Woodstock to Open a Restaurant
For over a decade, Megan Walhood and Jeremy Daniels have served lefse, a Norwegian-style potato flatbread, out of their Southeast Portland food cart, Viking Soul Food. They hand-make their lefse daily, stuffing them with savory fillings like house-cured steelhead, pairing them with lingonberries for a crepe-like dessert, and simply toasting them with butter, a bare-bones comfort. Not only is Viking Soul Food one of the only places in the Portland area to make lefse, it’s one of a handful of places in the city where locals can eat Scandinavian food, making the cart a Belmont Street fixture since 2010.
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
KHQ Right Now
Newly ranked Vandals prepare to take on Portland State
The Vandals are ranked this week, as they prepare to take on Portland State. UI students are pumped despite the cold.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot
Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Gresham’s latest strategy to counter crime: roving cameras
A camera sits atop a thin wooden pole at the intersection of Southeast 223rd Avenue and Stark Street. No car in the vicinity escapes its eye. Gresham has high hopes for the camera – and three dozen more just like it. The city is banking on the surveillance cameras...
