WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO