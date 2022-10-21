ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Hutch Post

🏐 Salthawks are on to State

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawk Volleyball team is headed to State!. Hutch defeated Goddard-Eisenhower in the championship game of their sub-state to punch their ticket to Salina for the 2nd straight year sweeping the tigers 25-14, 25-16. Hutch also got the opening day sweep over Maize 25-16. 25-19 to advance to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas

(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Multiple vehicle crash on East Kellogg west of Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews worked a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Kellogg at 143rd Street East. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash caused traffic tie-ups all the way to Kansas Highway 96 exit.
ANDOVER, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road. The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant. According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch

One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
BURNS, KS

