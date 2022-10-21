Read full article on original website
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
There’s more to Derby’s Dylan Edwards than football
Four-star running back Dylan Edwards is committed to play at Notre Dame next season.
🏐 Salthawks are on to State
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawk Volleyball team is headed to State!. Hutch defeated Goddard-Eisenhower in the championship game of their sub-state to punch their ticket to Salina for the 2nd straight year sweeping the tigers 25-14, 25-16. Hutch also got the opening day sweep over Maize 25-16. 25-19 to advance to...
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington boys cross country team qualifies for state for 2nd consecutive year
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow – Last year, it was a trivia question that had people scratching their heads. When was the last time a Wellington cross-country team qualified for State? The answer then: 1989. This year the question is easy: last year. Next year the answer will be...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
sumnernewscow.com
Sunday feature: A paved road to Worden Park appears to top a lengthy ‘wish’ list
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Legend has it that rock band guitarist Kerry Livgren, who wrote the song “Dust in the Wind” for the group “Kansas,” got his inspiration while attending his daughter’s softball game at Worden Park. Ok, that’s a lie. That...
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KAKE TV
Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KSN.com
Multiple vehicle crash on East Kellogg west of Andover
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews worked a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Kellogg at 143rd Street East. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash caused traffic tie-ups all the way to Kansas Highway 96 exit.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
KSN.com
Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning off of Rock Road. The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of On the Border restaurant. According to WFD, the fire was on the outside of the building, and...
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
wichitabyeb.com
A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch
One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
