Wellington, KS

KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County

An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Update: Man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe

Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Hearing set in shoplifting case

NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Cricket Leann Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony charge of falsely personating another to create liability and a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise. Ponca City police report that on July 14, officers...
PONCA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Crusaders pick up another win dismantling Rose Hill 29-7… now comes the post season

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington Crusaders secured the fourth seed in the Class 4A – West playoffs with a big 29-7 win at Rose Hill Friday evening. The win improved Wellington’s record to 5-3 and earned itself a date with Winfield next week to start the Class 4A postseason. The Vikings lost to Augusta 21-20 Friday to fall to 1-7.
WELLINGTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK

