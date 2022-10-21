Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Sunday feature: A paved road to Worden Park appears to top a lengthy ‘wish’ list
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Legend has it that rock band guitarist Kerry Livgren, who wrote the song “Dust in the Wind” for the group “Kansas,” got his inspiration while attending his daughter’s softball game at Worden Park. Ok, that’s a lie. That...
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
KWCH.com
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County
An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant
The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of the On the Border restaurant.
Multiple vehicle crash on East Kellogg west of Andover
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Update: Man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: David “D.J.” McGuinn located safe
Family of David "D.J." McGinn said he's been located safe. The family of missing south-central Kansas man is worried for his safety. David “D.J.” McGinn was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Wichita. His siblings said he hasn’t been seen in a week, though he was last contacted by phone on Oct. 15. Since then, his cell phone has been off and his social media pages are silent.
kaynewscow.com
Hearing set in shoplifting case
NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Cricket Leann Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony charge of falsely personating another to create liability and a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise. Ponca City police report that on July 14, officers...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
Grassfires affect traffic near Wichita on Thursday
Multiple fire crews worked to contain several small grass fires Thursday afternoon. The fires burned along the northbound lanes of K-15.
sumnernewscow.com
Crusaders pick up another win dismantling Rose Hill 29-7… now comes the post season
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington Crusaders secured the fourth seed in the Class 4A – West playoffs with a big 29-7 win at Rose Hill Friday evening. The win improved Wellington’s record to 5-3 and earned itself a date with Winfield next week to start the Class 4A postseason. The Vikings lost to Augusta 21-20 Friday to fall to 1-7.
Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in southern Kansas
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
