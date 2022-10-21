Read full article on original website
BBC
Zane Gbangbola: Petition over boy's death handed to parliament
A petition with 117,000 signatures which calls for a probe into the death of a seven-year-old boy has been handed to parliament. Zane Gbangbola died in 2014 after his home in Chertsey, Surrey, was flooded. His parents say he was killed by gases washed out of nearby land. They disagree...
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
Rishi Sunak triumphs to become UK's new prime minister
Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed Monday to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives' new leader. "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said, rebuffing calls from opposition parties for an early general election.
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
Boy, 12, dies and man injured after wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died and a man has been injured after a garage wall collapsed at an Essex home, police say.Essex Police were alerted to the incident by the fire service just before 7pm on Friday due to concerns for the welfare of two people following the wall collase at a property on St John’s Road, Clacton.The force said road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 12-year-old boy sadly died at the scene.His...
BBC
Families accept damages over Nottingham NHS endoscopy deaths
The families of three patients who all died after undergoing the same specialised endoscopy procedure have accepted damages from an NHS trust. The patients all died after a procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Following their deaths, a coroner issued a report calling...
BBC
Brazil politician throws grenades at police in Rio de Janeiro state
A Brazilian politician is in custody after throwing grenades at police officers who came to his house in Rio de Janeiro state to arrest him. Roberto Jefferson, an ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, wounded two officers before surrendering on Sunday. A Supreme Court judge earlier ordered his detention for...
BBC
Tributes to retired Lundwood teacher and surveyor killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who died after their car crashed into a wall near Barnsley. Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Wakefield Road, in Athersley, at about 10:00 BST on 13 October, South Yorkshire Police said. Mike Marsden, 87, who was driving the...
‘Basically a lottery’: Misery as TransPennine Express cancels 55 trains in one day
The rail operator TransPennine Express has been forced to apologise after cancelling around 55 services in one day. The 50+ cancellations, first reported by Manchester Evening News, took place on Wednesday (19 October) and mostly affected journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly station.TransPennine Express said the service cuts were made “as a result of ongoing issues”. Another 10 services were amended on Wednesday, with different starting or finishing points.One passenger, Aled Williams, dubbed the operator the “Non-Pennine Express,” posting a list of 41 advance cancellations announced by the company on Wednesday.“Surely easier to list which trains are running,” wrote one...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC
Burton upon Trent: Man released on bail after murder arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Staffordshire has been released on bail. Officers were called by the ambulance service at 19:00 BST on Thursday to Victoria Crescent, Burton upon Trent. The victim is yet to be named by Staffordshire Police, although it...
