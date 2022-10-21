A 12-year-old boy has died and a man has been injured after a garage wall collapsed at an Essex home, police say.Essex Police were alerted to the incident by the fire service just before 7pm on Friday due to concerns for the welfare of two people following the wall collase at a property on St John’s Road, Clacton.The force said road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 12-year-old boy sadly died at the scene.His...

2 DAYS AGO