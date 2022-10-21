Read full article on original website
UMass Memorial Health nurses, health care workers ratify new contracts at hospitals
WORCESTER — Roughly 2,770 nurses and health care workers at several hospitals in the UMass Memorial Health system have ratified new contracts in recent months, providing wage increases between 8% and 19.5%, depending on the facility and length of contract. “Our UMass nurses and health care professionals have been...
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
NECN
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn
AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
2 pharmacists turn old mill into thriving distillery in Franklin
FRANKLIN - For a lot of people, the pandemic gave them a chance to explore, but for one couple it doubled their passions.Beth and Pat Downing are longtime pharmacists who met in college."It's a lot of chemistry, you know mostly chemistry, and fortunately I had a lab partner who was helpful," Pat told WBZ-TV.From there, they went on to run the McClellan Drug Store in Lee, out in western Massachusetts. It's one of the oldest drug stores in the state. Time passed and they decided to pivot. Pat always wanted to open a distillery."So then in 2018, he went to...
378 new Mass. State Police troopers sworn in during Worcester ceremony
Almost 400 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated from training and received their badges in a ceremony at Worcester’s DCU Center on Thursday morning. The 87th Recruit Training Troop, which included four platoons consisting of a total of 378 officers, graduated after completing the 24-week MSP Academy training course.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals white supremacist activity
Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
The “Take Freedom Back Tour” begins in Worcester
Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are set to kick off their cross-state campaign Saturday.
thesophian.com
Protesters Forcibly Enter the President’s House to Demand Better Treatment of Workers
Friday, October 21 at 12:55 p.m., members of the Smith College United Student Labor Action Coalition (USLAC) and other protesting students forcibly entered the President’s House, the on-campus home of Smith’s President, where they remained for around 15 minutes before exiting under threat of disciplinary action. Entering the...
Thanks to Devin Haskins, unbeaten Holy Cross turns back upset bid at Lafayette
If Holy Cross is playing football, Devin Haskins is out there blocking kicks and picking off passes. During the Crusaders' 24-21, sigh-of-relief victory Saturday at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, the senior cornerback blocked a punt for the fourth straight week to set a Patriot League record and ran 14 yards after picking up...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
