14news.com
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
wevv.com
Traffic expected as Pratt Paper plans to move equipment Wednesday morning
Officials with Pratt Paper plans to move a large piece of equipment for their new facility in Henderson. KYTC says the load will start Wednesday, October 26th at the Riverport. The route will then go South on Kentucky 136, through the U.S. 60 intersection, then down Kentucky 425 to its...
14news.com
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say a car rolled over Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. at at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. Deputies say just one car was involved, but they didn’t say if anyone was hurt.
wevv.com
Cross Drain Replacement for Henderson County begins Monday
A traffic alert out of Henderson County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a closure along Kentucky 416. The closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain. KYTC says the work will be addressed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials say the work zone...
wevv.com
City Council passes new Evansville district lines for 2023
New districts have been established for the City of Evansville for 2023. The Evansville City Council passed the ordinance establishing the new districts during their Monday evening meeting at a vote of 7 to 2. According to the ordinance, the new districts are based on 2020 census data. You can...
wevv.com
KY 1340 remains closed in Webster County due to a sinkhole
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down a portion of KY 1340 in Webster County, due to a large crack in the road. Officials now say, a sinkhole has now opened up in the same area. The road closure is southwest of Dixon at mile point 1.9. and...
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
Sinkhole keeps highway closed over a week later in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On October 14, a crack opened on a busy Kentucky highway in Webster County, shutting part of it down completely. Nearly two weeks later, crews say the crack has turned into a sinkhole as the road continues to stay closed. Earlier this month, crews found a crack in KY 1340 […]
wevv.com
Vote on alcohol sales happening in city of Mortons Gap
There's a wet/dry vote on the ballot in the Hopkins County, Kentucky community of Mortons Gap. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office shared a notice of the vote on Tuesday. The notice shared by the sheriff's office says a petition to hold the vote signed by qualified in voters in Mortons Gap was filed with the County Clerk back in June, containing the question "Are you in favor of the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages in the City of Mortons Gap?"
wevv.com
Railroad crossing repairs planned for Wednesday in Hancock County
Officials with CSX Railroad will be making repairs at a railroad crossing in Hancock County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the repairs are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the crossing on KY 3543. KYTC says flaggers will be on-site for traffic control, and that...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
wevv.com
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
wevv.com
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam
Officials in Hamilton County, Illinois, are asking the public to stay alert for a new phone scam. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says its received reports of scam callers claiming to be associated with the sheriff's office. According to HCSO, the scammers try to trick their victims into thinking they've...
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit
A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County. Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck. The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and...
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
wevv.com
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
