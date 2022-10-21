ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
RIVERDALE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Upcoming events in Henry County

•Hollyday with the Arts will be held on Sunday, November 6 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Gallery at Hood Street, 136 Hood Street in McDonough. Guests are invited to enjoy wine, coffee, and chocolates and shop for the holidays. The artist market will feature small artworks, holiday decorations and fine craft pieces for purchase.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
11Alive

Man reported missing for two weeks in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Douglas County has been reported missing for two weeks, and police are asking the public for their help in the search. Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on October 8. Douglas County Police Department said he was last seen leaving his home near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jury deliberates in case of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

ATLANTA - Jurors will continue deliberations Monday in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors allege Hill violated the Constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees inside the jail between December 2019 and May 2020. All seven of the alleged victims were held in restraint chairs for four hours, sometimes even longer. One of them testified it felt "like torture."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy