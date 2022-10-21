Read full article on original website
Over 500 Paulding County students receive laptops through new initiative
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County School District has issued more than 500 laptops to students. It’s all thanks to a new program called “1:1.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ritch Middle School students were the first to receive the much-needed...
MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Cobb County elementary selected as Hank Aaron All-Star School
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school is receiving local recognition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Green Acres Elementary in Smyrna was selected as Cobb County’s inaugural Hank Aaron All-Star School winner. Since 2019, the Atlanta Braves “adopt” an Atlanta school...
Metro Atlanta police department launch new program for vulnerable citizens
LILBURN,Ga. — One Gwinnett County police department is making sure its most vulnerable citizens can get help in the event of an emergency. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Lilburn Police Department announced its new “Vulnerable Citizens Registry” program. The new initiative...
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue through Monday morning, October 24
The lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties that the Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Friday will continue through Monday Morning, October 24, at 5 a.m. The closures are for an ongoing bridge preservation project. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as...
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Upcoming events in Henry County
•Hollyday with the Arts will be held on Sunday, November 6 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Gallery at Hood Street, 136 Hood Street in McDonough. Guests are invited to enjoy wine, coffee, and chocolates and shop for the holidays. The artist market will feature small artworks, holiday decorations and fine craft pieces for purchase.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office says it remains an active investigation.
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
Federal jury to determine if suspended Clayton County Sheriff violated 7 inmates' rights
Victor Hill testified in his own defense on Thursday. The jury will pick this up when they resume deliberations on Monday.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
Man reported missing for two weeks in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Douglas County has been reported missing for two weeks, and police are asking the public for their help in the search. Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on October 8. Douglas County Police Department said he was last seen leaving his home near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road.
Jury deliberates in case of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA - Jurors will continue deliberations Monday in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors allege Hill violated the Constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees inside the jail between December 2019 and May 2020. All seven of the alleged victims were held in restraint chairs for four hours, sometimes even longer. One of them testified it felt "like torture."
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
