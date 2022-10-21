The National Transportation Safety Board released new details on that private plane crash at the Tri-Cities Airport late September. According to the NTSB's preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash, the pilot of the Cessna 525 told air traffic control the flight to Pasco was uneventful, and requested to land. He stated that he was making the landing approach and extended the gear handle. Investigators say the pilot did not recall if the landing gear was down and locked, adding the pilot reported no caution warnings during landing procedures. The report goes on to say, that the pilot noticed the airplane "floated longer than expected" and upon touchdown realized the landing gear was not extended.

PASCO, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO