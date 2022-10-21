Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Detroit Red Wings lose to New Jersey Devils, 6-2: Game thread replay
Game 7: Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-3-0) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
MLive.com
Why Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde had goose bumps on the bench
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde said he got goose bumps watching his team kill a five-on-three power play that lasted 1:41 late in the first period Sunday. His message in the first intermission was don’t waste that effort. That terrific kill gave the Detroit Red Wings a momentum boost...
Referee Gets Hit in Head With Football While Announcing Penalty During Lions - Cowboys Game
VIDEO: Cowboys - Lions ref hit in head with football.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Jets’ First 5 Games of 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets have been an enigma through their first five games of 2022-23. They’ve played to a 2-3-0 record with their overall performance varying widely game by game and period by period. There are some things to like, but also many things to critique. Here are five takeaways...
MLive.com
Red Wings only team without regulation loss, but Lalonde says ‘pump the brakes’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are the only team without a regulation loss, but coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t suddenly become superstitious, other than one habit. “I have had the one sweater on the entire time, but you’ll see that through five-game losing streaks, too,” he said. “There’s a lack of depth to my wardrobe.”
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More
In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
The Hockey Writers
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Mailbag: Goalies, Playoffs & Finding Chemistry
Well, we haven’t had one of these in quite some time and while we only two weeks into the new season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their fanbase swirling in a mixture of emotion already. Losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, injuries piling up and all of a sudden the storylines to this season have accumulated into a list that many don’t know what to do with.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 10/24/22
After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 22, the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0) are the NHL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Torey Krug (1) opened the scoring at 5:04 in the first period with a power-play (PP) goal to make it 1-0. Neither team scored again until the third period when Justin Faulk (3) sailed a 200-foot shot into the Oilers’ empty net with just 1:02 remaining to seal the game. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the shutout, improving his save percentage (SV%) to .940 and his goals-against average (GAA) to 1.65. The team collectively held both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to five total shots.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Questions Arise Amid Early Losing Streak
As it stands right now, the New York Islanders are in the basement of the Eastern Conference six games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. At 2-4-0, it’s been a difficult start for the Islanders, who had high expectations for themselves, as did many fans and those in the media. With a lineup in flux and mixed-bag performances game to game as well as up and down the roster, it may be some time before we see what this team is truly made of. And while it’s not all doom and gloom, it isn’t not looking good for the Islanders as they head into a difficult stretch of the schedule.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Not Playing Up to Potential…Yet
After the first five games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are off to a below-average start. Going into the final week of October, they are 2-3 and currently sit in 5th place in the Pacific Division. In previous seasons, a 2-3 record wouldn’t be considered too bad, but not anymore.
The Hockey Writers
Goaltending & Defensive Struggles Plague Coyotes Early
In this season’s first-ever new, revamped edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes kicked off their 2022-23 campaign with a six-game east coast road trip. With a new look roster, the Coyotes kicked off year two of their current rebuild. In the team’s first week of the regular season, the club hit the road for matchups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Offence Clicks, Forsberg Shines & More
Welcome to the second edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. This series will be published each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Ottawa Senators were perfect in the second week of the season, improving...
Detroit Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
Would Pistons make this proposed B/R trade for a former player?
The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.
