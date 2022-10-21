ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Pat McGrath Turned Taylor Swift Into Cinderella for The ﻿‘Bejeweled’ Music Video

Sparkling embellishments, crystallized finishes, razor-sharp lines—a touch from makeup whisperer Dame Pat McGrath guarantees that when you walk into any room, you’ll “make the whole place shimmer.” Imagine having Pat McGrath as your fairy Godmother. Well, Taylor Swift’s dream became a reality in the music video for her Midnights cut “Bejeweled,” calling upon Muva to transform her from a filthy handmaid to a beautiful storybook princess.
Meghan Markle Talks Fear of Being Seen as ‘Difficult’ and the Angry Black Woman Myth on Archetypes

Meghan Markle devoted the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes to the “angry” Black woman myth, having a candid conversation with Issa Rae about how the false stereotype has affected the way they conduct themselves in public, particularly in professional settings. And while Meghan let her subjects speak about their stories for the bulk of the podcast (as she always does), she did share a little about how her own fear of being seen as “demanding” affected the way she acted with others.
Beyoncé Wears Sleeveless Form Fitting Gown With Bright Pink Opera Gloves

On Saturday, celebs flocked to the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala, an event co-founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. As is tradition, Knowles-Lawson's daughter Beyoncé was there with her husband Jay-Z, and as is also tradition, they looked stunning. Each year has a theme, and this year's was...
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bid $80K on Diamond Earrings at the Wearable Art Gala

A fabulously dressed Blue Ivy Carter joined her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend and shocked attendees—including Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson—when the 10-year-old Grammy winner bid $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The Today Show reported that Blue’s grandmother, Beyoncé’s mom and the gala’s host Tina Lawson, wore the earrings, which once belonged to Bey.
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Will Host a Grace and Frankie Reunion to Fight the Climate Crisis

Campaigns for a Grace and Frankie spin-off series haven’t paid off just yet, but stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are nevertheless steering the Netflix series’ sizable fanbase toward collective democratic action. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. EST, the co-stars behind the hit comedy will return to their roles for a table read fundraiser benefitting Fonda’s organization, the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. The committee is devoted to vetting and electing “climate change champions” in all areas of government, in an effort to “stand up to the fossil fuel industry and fight for the future of our planet.”
Cara Delevingne Reveals Newly Dyed 'Pumpkin Spiced Latté' Hair

Autumn and Halloween go hand in hand – there's no question about it. Therefore, orange is the colour that comes to mind, right? Well, my point being is that, whilst we love to decorate our houses with said shade, we also love to revamp our hair with it, too.

