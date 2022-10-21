Meghan Markle devoted the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes to the “angry” Black woman myth, having a candid conversation with Issa Rae about how the false stereotype has affected the way they conduct themselves in public, particularly in professional settings. And while Meghan let her subjects speak about their stories for the bulk of the podcast (as she always does), she did share a little about how her own fear of being seen as “demanding” affected the way she acted with others.

11 HOURS AGO