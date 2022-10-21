Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Still ‘in Touch’ Amid Fan Theories They’re Dating Again
Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic end in August didn’t mark the end of their talking period. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two exes are in regular contact. “Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” the source said. “It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact.”
How Pat McGrath Turned Taylor Swift Into Cinderella for The ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video
Sparkling embellishments, crystallized finishes, razor-sharp lines—a touch from makeup whisperer Dame Pat McGrath guarantees that when you walk into any room, you’ll “make the whole place shimmer.” Imagine having Pat McGrath as your fairy Godmother. Well, Taylor Swift’s dream became a reality in the music video for her Midnights cut “Bejeweled,” calling upon Muva to transform her from a filthy handmaid to a beautiful storybook princess.
Taylor Swift's ‘Bejeweled’ Lyrics Seem to Capture Her 2016 Met Gala Night and Feelings About Calvin Harris
Meghan Markle Talks Fear of Being Seen as ‘Difficult’ and the Angry Black Woman Myth on Archetypes
Meghan Markle devoted the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes to the “angry” Black woman myth, having a candid conversation with Issa Rae about how the false stereotype has affected the way they conduct themselves in public, particularly in professional settings. And while Meghan let her subjects speak about their stories for the bulk of the podcast (as she always does), she did share a little about how her own fear of being seen as “demanding” affected the way she acted with others.
Ashton Kutcher Posted The Cutest Insta With Reese Witherspoon Teasing Their Rom-Com
If you’re in desperate need of something romantic while you wait for Bridgerton to return and rewatching various Meg Ryan movies from the 90s just isn’t hitting the same way it used to, rejoice: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon have a new rom-com coming out. And based on...
Blue Ivy Bid More Than £70K On Diamond Earrings And Yes, She Is 10 Years Old
Blue Ivy inherited her parents' taste for the finer things in life. This past Saturday, the 10-year-old Grammy winner accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to the Wearable Art Gala, where luxury art was auctioned off to different stars and supporters. During one memorable moment in the evening, a...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Beyoncé Wears Sleeveless Form Fitting Gown With Bright Pink Opera Gloves
On Saturday, celebs flocked to the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala, an event co-founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. As is tradition, Knowles-Lawson's daughter Beyoncé was there with her husband Jay-Z, and as is also tradition, they looked stunning. Each year has a theme, and this year's was...
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bid $80K on Diamond Earrings at the Wearable Art Gala
A fabulously dressed Blue Ivy Carter joined her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend and shocked attendees—including Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson—when the 10-year-old Grammy winner bid $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The Today Show reported that Blue’s grandmother, Beyoncé’s mom and the gala’s host Tina Lawson, wore the earrings, which once belonged to Bey.
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Will Host a Grace and Frankie Reunion to Fight the Climate Crisis
Campaigns for a Grace and Frankie spin-off series haven’t paid off just yet, but stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are nevertheless steering the Netflix series’ sizable fanbase toward collective democratic action. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. EST, the co-stars behind the hit comedy will return to their roles for a table read fundraiser benefitting Fonda’s organization, the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. The committee is devoted to vetting and electing “climate change champions” in all areas of government, in an effort to “stand up to the fossil fuel industry and fight for the future of our planet.”
Kylie Jenner ‘Cried Nonstop All Day’ for Three Weeks After the Birth of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is speaking out about her postpartum experience. In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie got real about her struggles in the aftermath of giving birth to her second child, a boy, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. (The couple also share four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.) During...
Cara Delevingne Reveals Newly Dyed 'Pumpkin Spiced Latté' Hair
Autumn and Halloween go hand in hand – there's no question about it. Therefore, orange is the colour that comes to mind, right? Well, my point being is that, whilst we love to decorate our houses with said shade, we also love to revamp our hair with it, too.
