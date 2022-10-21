Read full article on original website
City Journal
Tragicomedy in Britain
One small consolation for the present political turmoil in Britain is the brilliance of the Telegraph’s cartoonist, Matt, who produces a small cartoon every day, without fail. He is the grandson of the writer and critic V.S. Pritchett and son of the journalist Oliver Pritchett, and he combines the sharpest commentary with the greatest good humor. His genius is always to be irresistibly funny, without spite or intention to wound. Even the victims of his shafts must laugh.
French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz...
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to ‘be respectful’
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation.”. The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s...
Finnish MPs abolish need to see two doctors before abortion
Lawmakers in Finland have approved a legislative reform that will ease the process of getting an abortion in the country, which currently has the Nordic region’s strictest abortion law. Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favour of a law reform that will,...
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over Mahsa Amini's death
The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'
Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
