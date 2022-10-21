ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City Journal

Tragicomedy in Britain

One small consolation for the present political turmoil in Britain is the brilliance of the Telegraph’s cartoonist, Matt, who produces a small cartoon every day, without fail. He is the grandson of the writer and critic V.S. Pritchett and son of the journalist Oliver Pritchett, and he combines the sharpest commentary with the greatest good humor. His genius is always to be irresistibly funny, without spite or intention to wound. Even the victims of his shafts must laugh.
WSB Radio

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz...
The Guardian

Finnish MPs abolish need to see two doctors before abortion

Lawmakers in Finland have approved a legislative reform that will ease the process of getting an abortion in the country, which currently has the Nordic region’s strictest abortion law. Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favour of a law reform that will,...
AFP

Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'

Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.

