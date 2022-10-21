ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Offers Virtual Workshop for K-12 Science Teachers

BOZEMAN — The latest installment in a workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will be hosted online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The free workshop is one of the MSU Science Math Resource Center’s online professional development opportunities for educators. The...
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

