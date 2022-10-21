ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

erienewsnow.com

No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township

No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
VENANGO, PA
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash

HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
CLAIRTON, PA
PennLive.com

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police

Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WFMJ.com

Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects

Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WARREN, OH
wtae.com

Car nearly crashes into Butler County home

One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

