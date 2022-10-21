Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Shaler Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in Shaler Township.The Millvale Borough Police Department said it happened along Evergreen Avenue.As of Saturday evening, the driver was still in the hospital. No word yet on what caused the crash.
erienewsnow.com
No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township
No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
At least 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side, 1 in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — At least two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to East Carson and 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. Pittsburgh police say shots were fired from a vehicle at a gas station and that two people...
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
Multi-vehicle accident backs up Banksville Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banksville Road reopened Saturday night after a three-car accident shut it down for a short time in the South Hills.We're told two people were injured but refused medical treatment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
One dead, several wounded in three separate shootings overnight
It was another violent night around Pittsburgh. In Wilkinsburg, a man was found dead inside a vehicle. There was also a shooting on the South Side and one in Arlington.
1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school
According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police
Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
Alabama man accused of using cellphone during fatal crash with New Kensington motorcyclist
New Kensington police accused an Alabama man of looking at his cellphone while driving when he ran a red light in September 2021 and crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider. Jim Robert Adamson, 59, of Goodwater, Ala., is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle along with...
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
wtae.com
Car nearly crashes into Butler County home
One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls
Police are asking for help after an armed suspect fled the scene of a robbery Sunday morning.
