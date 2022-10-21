Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 Roster
On Apr. 28, 2014, Brad Treliving became the general manager of the Calgary Flames. In eight seasons since taking over the club, he has been busy turning over the roster in pursuit of another Stanley Cup championship. Through the NHL Entry Draft, free agency, and trade deadlines, he has the Flames on the verge of success with one of their best rosters in decades.
5 Takeaways from Jets’ First 5 Games of 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets have been an enigma through their first five games of 2022-23. They’ve played to a 2-3-0 record with their overall performance varying widely game by game and period by period. There are some things to like, but also many things to critique. Here are five takeaways...
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
3 Flames Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were expected to be one of the league’s best teams. In fact, they have been considered by many to be Stanley Cup contenders, and through their first five games of the regular season, they look the part. New additions to the...
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
3 Devils’ Takeaways From 2-1 Victory Over the Sharks
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up an impressive week by winning three consecutive games. On Saturday afternoon they hosted the visiting San Jose Sharks and earned their third victory of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 2-1. Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer lit the lamp while Jesper Bratt kept his point streak alive with eight assists in his first five games of the 2022-23 season.
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
Sharks: 5 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip
Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.
Breaking Down the Red Wings’ Red Hot Power Play
Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff have implemented several new strategies since joining the Detroit Red Wings. One of which is their approach to the power play. After only converting on 16.3 percent of their chances last season, Detroit’s new-and-improved power play has scored at a 23.8 percent clip through five games.
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From 4-3 Overtime Win Over Wild
Ten days into the 2022-23 NHL season, it’s a safe bet that the Boston Bruins are the biggest surprise. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy have yet to play a game as they recover from offseason surgeries, while Brandon Carlo has been out with an upper-body injury for seven days and Matt Grzelcyk has played in just two of the first six games. All of that adversity has not stopped the Black and Gold from leading the league with five wins in six games.
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Kampf, Tavares & Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs now have four wins on the season after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night. It was a rough game, but the Maple Leafs seemed to have circulated a memo – stick up for your teammates. It was a different team than we’re used to seeing.
Blues Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 10/24/22
After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 22, the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0) are the NHL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Torey Krug (1) opened the scoring at 5:04 in the first period with a power-play (PP) goal to make it 1-0. Neither team scored again until the third period when Justin Faulk (3) sailed a 200-foot shot into the Oilers’ empty net with just 1:02 remaining to seal the game. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the shutout, improving his save percentage (SV%) to .940 and his goals-against average (GAA) to 1.65. The team collectively held both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to five total shots.
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canucks, Islanders, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Laine is set to return for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are said to be a team that will be looking to add one of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks...
Blue Jackets Face Season-Defining Stretch
It’s not uncommon for a team to be figuring out its identity seven games into a season. This is especially true for a team with as much turnover as the Columbus Blue Jackets have had over the past few seasons. Still, the Blue Jackets are at the first defining moment of the 2022-23 season, and the next three games could determine what direction the team is headed in.
Kessel Ties Ironman Streak in Golden Knights Win vs. Maple Leafs
Coming off an underwhelming performance in their 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back with a dominant showing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win on Monday night (Oct. 24), bringing their record to 5-2-0 to start the 2022-23 season. All...
Devils Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.
Wild Can Build Upon Positive Momentum With 4 Games This Week
The Minnesota Wild are in the process of trying to get their season back on track after scraping together three points in their last two games. A rough start saw them drop three in a row at home to open the 2022-23 season as the entire team struggled to find their footing. The defense and goaltending have dropped the team to dead last in the NHL in goals-against-average (GAA), with Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson combining to allow 27 goals against in only five games played.
Kraken’s Schwartz Living up to Expectations in 2nd Season
Jaden Schwartz’s first season with the Seattle Kraken was a disappointment. After signing a five-year deal that carries a cap hit of $5.5 million per season, the former Stanley Cup Champion only appeared in 37 games last season due to injury. He also only produced eight goals and 23 points during that span, leading to debates on whether or not the signing was a mistake. This season, he is proving doubters wrong, thanks to a strong first seven games with three goals and three assists.
Wild See Positives From Calen Addison in Otherwise Rough Week
This past week of hockey saw the Minnesota Wild finally get their first win under their belt but they aren’t down the rocky slope just yet. Out of three games played, they won one and lost the other two but thankfully the final scores are getting closer instead of the blowouts they’d been facing. Unfortunately, they are still struggling with their goaltending and letting in too many goals.
