The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO