ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is on the verge of returning to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years. A second-half goal from Rafael Leão helped Milan to a dominant 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to move into second spot in Group E. The Rossoneri now just need to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week to secure their spot in the last 16.

6 HOURS AGO