Milan on verge of return to last 16 after 4-0 win at Dinamo
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is on the verge of returning to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years. A second-half goal from Rafael Leão helped Milan to a dominant 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to move into second spot in Group E. The Rossoneri now just need to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week to secure their spot in the last 16.
Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Juventus has failed to advance from the Champions League group stage. Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win Tuesday to seal a spot in the knockout stage.
Agnelli, Juve officials could face false accounting trial
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin. Prosecutors have been investigating...
Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to...
Zermatt-Cervinia ski races canceled after warm weather
ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled because of “unseasonably warm” conditions, organizers in Switzerland and Italy announced on Tuesday. Men’s races the previous weekend on the same slope, which was to make its...
