earth.com
Many European chimps suffer from vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D deficiency is currently considered by many as a pandemic, affecting over one billion people worldwide. This vitamin is well-known for its major role in maintaining calcium levels in the body, contributing to the proper functioning of bones and muscles. However, its range of biological functions is much wider, and prolonged vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health conditions, such as heart and autoimmune diseases, cancers, and respiratory infections.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Common drugs could fight obesity and diabetes, say scientists
Scientists have pinpointed a range of commonly used medicines that could be repurposed to treat people suffering from obesity and diabetes. The medicines – to be outlined at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne this weekend – include treatments for stomach ulcers and heart rhythm disorders and were identified using sophisticated computer programs.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered
Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
Medical News Today
What is the life expectancy for someone with a leaking heart valve?
A leaking heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes blood to flow backward in the heart. A person’s life expectancy with a leaking heart valve depends on which valve is leaking, the leak’s severity, and whether treatment is needed. In a healthy heart, valves control the direction of...
ScienceBlog.com
Five hours’ sleep a night linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
Getting less than five hours of sleep in mid-to-late life could be linked to an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, analysed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than...
Business Insider
A large study found a link between hair straightening products and uterine cancers, especially for Black women
A decade-long NIH study of 33,000 women found a link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. Black women made up a majority of participants who said they use hair straighteners. The NIH did not collect information on the exact chemicals used in hair straightening products. The National Institutes of...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
aiexpress.io
Severe COVID-19 outcomes after full vaccination of primary schedule and initial boosters: pooled analysis of national prospective cohort studies of 30 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
Present UK vaccination coverage is to supply future COVID-19 booster doses to people at excessive danger of great sickness from COVID-19, however it’s nonetheless unsure which teams of the inhabitants may benefit most. In response to an pressing request from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we aimed to establish danger elements for extreme COVID-19 outcomes (ie, COVID-19-related hospitalisation or demise) in people who had accomplished their main COVID-19 vaccination schedule and had acquired the primary booster vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
MedicalXpress
Potential therapy derived from a banana protein works against SARS-CoV-2
On January 13, 2020, a paper touting the creation of a possible therapy that could be used to fight all known strains of the flu was published online. One week later, the first laboratory-confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 set off the 2.5 year-long COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Interestingly, prior...
