Carscoops
Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?
Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia
The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Gives Us A Taste Of Its “Sleek Styling” And Built-In Google Tech
Honda today teased the arrival of the new, 11th generation Accord with a series of darkened photos, and a promise of improved hybrid technology. It also promised to “bring the excitement back to the midsize sedan segment” with the new car. Honda calls the new sedan “sporty, modern,...
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Carscoops
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Carscoops
Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details
Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 Toyota Crown Is A Hybrid, Hail Mary Pass For Mainstream Sedans
What separates sedans from crossovers, and how important are those differences?. Those are two very important questions as the Toyota Crown is returning to America as an “elevated sedan.” A radical departure from the rear-wheel drive variants offered in Japan, the 2023 Crown is a segment bender that follows in the footsteps of the iconic AMC Eagle.
Carscoops
Pagani Zingerjera Is A Facelifted Huayra Created By Independent Designers
This story includes speculative renderings of a fictional Pagani Zingerjera created by @spdesignsest and @artsbybildraw that are neither related to nor endorsed by Pagani. Pagani has just unveiled their latest hypercar named the Utopia, but a team of two independent designers created a fresh take on the outgoing Huayra in the form of a digital-only concept. The Pagani Zingerjera is heavily based on the Huayra but features a number of redesigned body panels deviating from the original.
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
Carscoops
Ken Block Finally Drives The Audi S1 Hoonitron The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven
Ken Block, pro driver and creator of the Gymkhana series of videos, is finally back for his first full production since leaving Ford. Now that he has partnered with Audi, he’s in an insane electric rally car in Sin City. For this video, Audi went all out, providing the...
Carscoops
Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe
Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Carscoops
Would You Take A 2023 M4 CSL Over A 2004 M3 CSL?
BMW dishes out its CSL badge so rarely that even RS-bagded Porsches look as common as Corollas in comparison. Only three BMWs have been deemed worthy of the Coupe Sport Leichtbau (lightweight) name that was first applied to the E9 CSL coupe of the 1970s, a modified CS created specifically to win on Europe’s racetracks.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda MX-5 Unveiled In The UK With New Names And A Fresh Sand Shade
The fourth generation of the Mazda MX-5 (codenamed ND) has been around since 2014, but despite the mild updates over the years, it hasn’t lost any of its charm. Mazda UK announced a few updates for 2023, including a new naming scheme for the trims and the addition of the Zircon sand shade in the color palette.
Carscoops
Exquisite Collection Of Classic Bugatti Grand Prix Racers Returns To The Brand’s Home
Hans Matti, the registrar of the Bugatti Club Suisse, has spent his life assembling one of the most exceptional collections of Bugattis on earth. Now, after selling it, the collection’s new owner decided to allow it to visit the home of Bugatti. The cars have returned to the Château...
Carscoops
$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car
We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Introduces New $190 Reed Diffuser For Your Home
Lamborghini has partnered up yet again with Culti Milano, a maker of candles, lotions, and other smelly stuff, to make a product for the home that seeks to capture the essential spirit of Lamborghini and bottle it. Together they have come up with a new diffuser (of the reedy variety,...
Carscoops
Pontiac Solstice GXP Nomad With Rare Concept Top Might Be A Deal At $22,900
The Pontiac Solstice GXP is one of the last great cars that the American automaker built before it folded. Now, one of those cars with low mileage is up for sale for less than the cost of a new Chevrolet Camaro. And this one has an ultra-rare Nomad-style hardtop for added utility.
