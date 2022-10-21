Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Tully Drive. -8:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. -7:41 p.m.: warrant. David Joshua Hecker, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -5:05...
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
Spooky season: When to go Trick or Treating in the Miami Valley
With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 16-22 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
ODOT seeking public comments
SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following project:. • Bridge Maintenance Project in Four Counties, PID 115329 – ODOT proposes to undertake bridge maintenance activities on four bridge systems in Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby Counties. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the bridges and extend their lifespan. The project is expected to occur in Spring/summer 2024.
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
spectrumnews1.com
Housing experts coming to Dayton to tackle fair housing issue in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio — John Zimmerman believes quality housing is more than just having a decent place to sleep or watch a movie. He feels it’s about having a home in a community that seems conducive to a person living their best possible life. Zimmerman is vice president of...
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-12:54 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road. -11:06 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -1:58 a.m.: breaking and entering. Personnel responded to breaking and entering in the 700...
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
wfft.com
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
WLWT 5
Police: False active shooter threat prompts lockdown at Ohio school
Springfield police are investigating what appears to be a fake shooter call at Catholic Central School. It's the second false threat at the school in just over a month. Springfield police responded to a similar false threat on Sept. 23. On Tuesday, Springfield police said they received a call of...
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
