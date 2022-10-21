ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

City record

-1:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Tully Drive. -8:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. -7:41 p.m.: warrant. David Joshua Hecker, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -5:05...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
103.3 WKFR

Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate

Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

Oct. 16-22 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following project:. • Bridge Maintenance Project in Four Counties, PID 115329 – ODOT proposes to undertake bridge maintenance activities on four bridge systems in Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby Counties. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the bridges and extend their lifespan. The project is expected to occur in Spring/summer 2024.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-12:54 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road. -11:06 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua. -1:58 a.m.: breaking and entering. Personnel responded to breaking and entering in the 700...
PIQUA, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
wfft.com

Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

