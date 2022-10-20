ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in […]
Springfield school under lockdown after 2nd prank call in a month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield high school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation. According to the post, the building is secure.
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a house fire in Dayton Monday evening. Fire crews were called to a house in the first block of South Philadelphia Street around 6:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene, crews reported heavy fire showing from the two-story building.
Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home

Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
