dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in […]
WDTN
Springfield school under lockdown after 2nd prank call in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield high school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation. According to the post, the building is secure.
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
WDTN
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a house fire in Dayton Monday evening. Fire crews were called to a house in the first block of South Philadelphia Street around 6:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene, crews reported heavy fire showing from the two-story building.
$100K in vandalism damage reported at Miamisburg Kroger
Anyone with information about the individual(s) involved in this incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or message the Miamisburg Police Department Facebook page.
Ex-boyfriend facing charges for fatal Riverside drive-by shooting
Authorities finally located Hayes and brought him into custody on Oct. 13, nearly five months after the warrant was issued.
Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home
Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.
Fire crews battle abandoned house fire in Dayton on Monday morning
Dayton Fire crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Monday morning. >>Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co. Initial reports indicate the fire occurred at an abandoned house in the area of 115 S. June St., around 9:45 a.m. Videos from the scene show...
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
