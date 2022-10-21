Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
DeHart joins MNB as vice president, CFO
Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the audit and compliance, bank security, business development, credit risk and facilities departments. Having started his professional career...
Times Gazette
GMS absentee issues discussed
Greenfield Middle School Principal Jason Potts provided a brief update to school board members at its regular meeting Monday regarding a number of matters including reading improvement measures and absenteeism. Potts spoke about attendance and how school administrators have been successfully dealing with absenteeism. He said that between last year...
Times Gazette
Free HVAC system for a veteran
An honorably discharged Highland County veteran who owns their own home and is in need of a new HVAC system will receive one as part of the Highland County Veterans Service’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night event Thursday, Nov 10. “We want to do it because they are a veteran,...
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
Times Gazette
AGMC expansion now welcoming patients
A new era in patient convenience, access and service has begun at Adena Greenfield Medical Center with Monday’s opening of a new medical office building expansion to the hospital. Slightly more than a year after its official groundbreaking, the 8,500-square-foot expansion has moved all of the hospital’s services under...
Times Gazette
Altrusa’s Little Libraries
Little Free Libraries in Hillsboro and Greenfield were installed in October 2012 for Make A Difference Day. Altrusa of Highland County has maintained them for 10 years and thanks to all the people who have donated books for this project. Altrusa supports many literacy projects in Highland County.
Times Gazette
SSCC has spring semester scholarships
Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for spring semester, which begins Jan. 9, 2023, have the opportunity to benefit from a variety of financial resources offered to help offset the cost of a college education. In addition to the different kinds of financial aid available...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association will sponsor a pre-retirement information workshop for all active teachers and administrators who are planning to retire in the next five years. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm in the Hillsboro Elementary School Library on U.S. Route 62 South. Representatives from STRS will discuss general retirement procedures and they will also answer specific personal questions related to retirement. The workshop is free and open to all teachers and administrators.
wvxu.org
MSD's impervious surface fee is still in the works, but not everyone is sold on the idea
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District could charge those who own large parking lots, garages and other impervious surfaces for runoff those structures cause, but it's not a done deal yet. Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday heard an update about MSD's research into an impervious surface fee. The sewer district is in the...
wvxu.org
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem
Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Tyler Bender, Emmelynn...
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
Update on Ripley’s Freedom Landing project
The first steps toward building the Freedom Landing Dock took place this week as surveyors were in town to map the site for further engineerin
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Times Gazette
Greenfield Rotary giving up festival
After 35 years of sponsoring Greenfield’s summer festival, currently known as the Greene Countrie Towne Festival, the Rotary Club of Greenfield has decided to step down from the role of festival sponsor. It appears a new organization is being formed that wants to carry on the traditions of the...
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
WCPO
Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
