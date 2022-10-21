ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Barry Moore: Election is about the G’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore campaigned—well, that’s not exactly correct—as he spoke to a political group in Dothan on Thursday. Calling it campaigning would suggest the staunch conservative from Enterprise was looking to sway votes in his favor. But Moore is already the preference...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan

With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama. The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy