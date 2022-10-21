Read full article on original website
Related
Angela Lansbury’s Children: Who Are Her 3 Kids?
London-born actor Angela Lansbury had two biological children and another child she helped raise during her second marriage. Here's what to know.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96
Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm. So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story. At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished. The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her...
Why Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder She Wrote’ Character Never Had a Romantic Relationship on the Show
Angela Lansbury spoke about her time on Murder She Wrote. She explained why her character, Jessica Fletcher, never had a love interest.
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Did Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore Ever Date in Real Life?
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
Patti LuPone resigns from Actors' Equity, doesn't see herself returning to the stage 'for a long time'
Send in the clowns because Patti LuPone has apparently left the "circus" that she calls Broadway. On Monday morning, the Tony winner tweeted, "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out." In a...
musictimes.com
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
How Angela Lansbury Saved Her Daughter From Murderous Cult Leader Charles Manson
The 'Murder, She Wrote' star fiercely protected her children. In fact, Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
A Look Back At "Wait For Your Laugh": The Documentary About Rose Marie ("The Dick Van Dyke Show")
Wait for your laugh...your tears...your wonder...your amazement in anticipation before and after watching Wait For Your Laugh, the stunning new documentary about entertainment legend Rose Marie, best known as Sally Rogers on classic TV's The Dick Van Dyke Show.
How Much Younger Is Jamie Lee Curtis Than Her Husband Christopher Guest?
Find out what the age difference is between 'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband director Christopher Guest.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Oct. 28.
New York Post
‘Beetlejuice’ is closing on Broadway. We found the best ticket prices
If you say “Beetlejuice” three times, he’ll appear. At least that’s the case until Jan. 8 when the meta, gothic show at the Marquis Theatre closes on Broadway. “Beetlejuice,” about a recently deceased couple attempting to haunt the new tenants of their old house with the help of Beetlejuice, is based on the classic 1988 Tim Burton film.
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Angela Lansbury; 'New Yorker' critic Hua Hsu
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the...
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis leads 2022 Aacta award nominations
Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis and ABC television series Mystery Road: Origin have swept this year’s Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (Aacta) awards, leading the way with 15 nominations each. Luhrmann’s musical biopic is nominated for best film, against Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife and George Miller’s Three...
Comments / 0