The Monticello Women’s Investment Club was first organized in July of 1992. Fourteen women who had expressed an interest in learning more about investing gathered at the local public library at that initial meeting. Most of the fourteen original partners were educators who had some affiliation with the local university. The first decisions made at the organizational meeting were to limit the number of partners to fifteen, to meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, to require a monthly contribution of $20 from each partner, and to join the National Association of Investment Clubs. One original partner’s husband was an attorney and he agreed to draft our original Partnership Agreement. Another original partner was a math teacher and she agreed to set up the ledger for accounts. Remember that 1992 was before the internet and before the Better Investing software was available, so the work was done by hand in a labor-intensive process, and everyone had to contribute the same amount, no more or no less, to make the math doable. We opened a checking account at one of our local banks and that bank acted as our broker. Club members used the library at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to research stocks using Value Line. The financial partner had to do her reports for the club on the Sunday prior to the meeting because Sunday was the only day the stock market quotes were published in the newspaper. The club ordered instructional materials from Better Investing and the partners took turns presenting information to the club at each meeting. The partners tried to learn as much as possible about financial terms and investing in general before buying the first stock.

