Read full article on original website
Related
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello Women’s Investment Club to celebrate the 30th Anniversary
The Monticello Women’s Investment Club was first organized in July of 1992. Fourteen women who had expressed an interest in learning more about investing gathered at the local public library at that initial meeting. Most of the fourteen original partners were educators who had some affiliation with the local university. The first decisions made at the organizational meeting were to limit the number of partners to fifteen, to meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, to require a monthly contribution of $20 from each partner, and to join the National Association of Investment Clubs. One original partner’s husband was an attorney and he agreed to draft our original Partnership Agreement. Another original partner was a math teacher and she agreed to set up the ledger for accounts. Remember that 1992 was before the internet and before the Better Investing software was available, so the work was done by hand in a labor-intensive process, and everyone had to contribute the same amount, no more or no less, to make the math doable. We opened a checking account at one of our local banks and that bank acted as our broker. Club members used the library at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to research stocks using Value Line. The financial partner had to do her reports for the club on the Sunday prior to the meeting because Sunday was the only day the stock market quotes were published in the newspaper. The club ordered instructional materials from Better Investing and the partners took turns presenting information to the club at each meeting. The partners tried to learn as much as possible about financial terms and investing in general before buying the first stock.
El Dorado expecting record number of Airstreams in annual event
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Close to 60 recreational vehicles have signed up to be at the fifth annual Airstreams on the Square in Downtown El Dorado, Arkansas. The event runs from October 20 – 23, 2022 and this number of campers is the most registered since the event was launched in 2018. Airstreams are […]
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
salineriverchronicle.com
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
Mother and daughter allegedly set their Oak Grove mobile home on fire; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old […]
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Flags lowered half-staff for late Greenville police officer
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared Friday, October 21 as a Day of Mourning for a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. […]
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Comments / 0