ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello Women’s Investment Club to celebrate the 30th Anniversary

The Monticello Women’s Investment Club was first organized in July of 1992. Fourteen women who had expressed an interest in learning more about investing gathered at the local public library at that initial meeting. Most of the fourteen original partners were educators who had some affiliation with the local university. The first decisions made at the organizational meeting were to limit the number of partners to fifteen, to meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, to require a monthly contribution of $20 from each partner, and to join the National Association of Investment Clubs. One original partner’s husband was an attorney and he agreed to draft our original Partnership Agreement. Another original partner was a math teacher and she agreed to set up the ledger for accounts. Remember that 1992 was before the internet and before the Better Investing software was available, so the work was done by hand in a labor-intensive process, and everyone had to contribute the same amount, no more or no less, to make the math doable. We opened a checking account at one of our local banks and that bank acted as our broker. Club members used the library at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to research stocks using Value Line. The financial partner had to do her reports for the club on the Sunday prior to the meeting because Sunday was the only day the stock market quotes were published in the newspaper. The club ordered instructional materials from Better Investing and the partners took turns presenting information to the club at each meeting. The partners tried to learn as much as possible about financial terms and investing in general before buying the first stock.
MONTICELLO, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Large wildfire burning near Warren

A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
WARREN, AR
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County

Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
UNION COUNTY, AR
WJTV 12

Flags lowered half-staff for late Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared Friday, October 21 as a Day of Mourning for a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. […]
GREENVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy