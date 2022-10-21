Colchester High School Laker Spotlight: Q&A with varsity field hockey captains Erin Perry and Ryleigh Garrow

Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Beekmantown beats AuSable Valley to advance to Class “B” Championship
It was a special night in Beekmantown on Saturday. Not only did the Eagles win the playoff game to advance to the class “B” championship game, but Grace McCasland scored five goals to help her reach 100 points in her high school career.
newyorkalmanack.com
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel History Program On Tuesday
The Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) have announced “Lest We Forget – The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel,” a program with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska, set for Tuesday, October 25th, at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel. The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is described by many as the...
Snow Sports-Themed Lounge and Bar Coming to Burlington
J Levinthal, 50, has been a trailblazer in ski design since he started LINE Skis in 1995. He founded the online ski company J Skis in 2013. "Our customers constantly ask us if they can visit when they come into town," Levinthal said. Now they can visit — and have...
colchestersun.com
‘Mamma Mia!’ Tickets for Colchester High School’s fun-filled November musical go on sale today at noon
Tickets for Colchester High School’s musical production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ go on sale at noon today and director Jeremy Laroche says the show is a blast. With his biggest cast of students yet, Laroche said the show is sure to be a fun one. The students have...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Middlebury, Vermont
Middlebury is a quaint little town on the northwestern edge of Vermont. With just over 7,000 residents in 2020, Middlebury is the 9th largest city in Vermont. It’s said that Middlebury got its name because of its position halfway between New Haven and Salisbury. This small New England town...
WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
Old North End block party celebrates youth education
"There’s so much hope for us in our youth.”
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
pallspera.com
163 Allen Road Morristown, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
mountainlake.org
“War of the Worlds” lands in the North Country
North Country radio listeners may enjoy a unique treat this Halloween night. WNBZ-FM and Adirondack Regional Theatre present a special version of the sci-fi radio play “War of the Worlds,” based on the book by H.G. Wells. This time, the Martians land in the AuSable Chasm area of Clinton County.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
newportdispatch.com
Debris in road causes single-vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 27-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Richmond on Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 10:20 a.m. According to the report, Michael Titcomb hit a large piece of metal debris in the road causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest upside down.
WCAX
North Country hospital CEO resigns
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of the North Country Hospital in Newport has resigned following a no-confidence vote by medical staff and a growing number of vacancies. CEO Brian Nall made the announcement Monday he is officially resigning. Former medical staff told WCAX that management decisions had created an unsafe work environment and pushed many people to leave their positions. As of last Friday, there were 100 open positions listed on the hospital’s website.
mynbc5.com
Smuggler's Notch reopens after tractor trailer removed from roadway
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Vermont Route 108 is back open between Stowe and Cambridge after another tractor-trailer became lodged on the Notch Road on Tuesday afternoon. The roadway reopened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a commercial vehicle became lodged on the mountain pass around 2:45 p.m. Commercial drivers who...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Oct. 14-20
Officer Carlson and Sgt. Locke responded to a business on Nancy Drive with the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area was checked and determined to be secure. Westford Road / Town Forest-7:34 p.m. Officer Bosworth responded to the Milton Town Forest where a resident reported they were...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
