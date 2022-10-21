ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend

Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
West Feliciana remains as Feliciana's only undefeated team

The West Feliciana Saints continued their march down the long road to perfection Friday, putting in their most dominant performance yet in a road game against Belaire High School 55-14. It was their sixth straight district game and sixth district win. They will be looking for their seventh straight district...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Letters: BESE proposal does not help students

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing a change to the high school accountability system solely to reduce the number of high schools rated A or B, not to make the accountability system a better reflection of public schools. After the proposal was reviewed by superintendents and accountability...
LOUISIANA STATE
Children, adults don costumes at St. Francisville Trunk or Treat

Amelia Mayeux posed on the yellow brick road at Red Stick Armature Works' trunk display at the St. Francisville Trunk or Treat on Thursday evening. She was joined by children dressed as princesses, a dinosaur cowboy, witches, Spider-Man and other characters. Businesses decorated their trunks and donned costumes to hand...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

