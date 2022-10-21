Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Letters: Give Louisiana teachers some credit for fighting the battle on test scores
Louisiana’s grades on the Nation’s Report Card were better in reading from one year to the next than those of the nation as a whole, and the drop in its math grades was not as bad. This year’s reading scores for Louisiana’s fourth graders were actually 2 points...
theadvocate.com
Doctors say Louisiana's abortion exceptions list has created 'an atmosphere of terror'
A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
theadvocate.com
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana remains as Feliciana's only undefeated team
The West Feliciana Saints continued their march down the long road to perfection Friday, putting in their most dominant performance yet in a road game against Belaire High School 55-14. It was their sixth straight district game and sixth district win. They will be looking for their seventh straight district...
theadvocate.com
Letters: BESE proposal does not help students
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing a change to the high school accountability system solely to reduce the number of high schools rated A or B, not to make the accountability system a better reflection of public schools. After the proposal was reviewed by superintendents and accountability...
theadvocate.com
Man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 death of St. Mary Parish man slain in own home
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting and killing a man in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish in 2014. Henderson Dwight Wesley was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in the Oct. 8, 2014 death of Ronald Chillis Jr. In September, a jury...
theadvocate.com
Children, adults don costumes at St. Francisville Trunk or Treat
Amelia Mayeux posed on the yellow brick road at Red Stick Armature Works' trunk display at the St. Francisville Trunk or Treat on Thursday evening. She was joined by children dressed as princesses, a dinosaur cowboy, witches, Spider-Man and other characters. Businesses decorated their trunks and donned costumes to hand...
Comments / 0