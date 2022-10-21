Read full article on original website
Related
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
River View Board of Education notes
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
edscoop.com
Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests
Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Washington Examiner
School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
The Suburban Times
Starting the School Year Right
As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
WKRN News 2
Charter school wins state appeal after MNPS school board denial
A charter school had its appeal approved by a state commission after their application was denied by a local school board. That's the case for Tennessee Nature Academy.
Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces Fall 2022 Scholarship Recipients
The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, at https://www.virginiawestern.edu/scholarships/. “Follow Your Heart” is a 15-minute video that profiles three recent […]
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Lassen County News
Susanville Little League seeks new board members
According to a statement from Susanville Little League, “Are you excited for the 2023 season? Well we sure are. “Your current board of directors will be meeting next week to confirm our next community meeting where we will be accepting applications for new board members. (We are looking at the first or second week of November).
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards
As New Hampshire lawmakers look ahead to a new slate of education laws next year, some are pushing to give school boards a more central role. Representatives on the House Education Committee grappled with a bill this month that would require school boards to approve textbooks and classroom content, draft policies allowing parental review of […] The post Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Even school boards are now experiencing severe political polarization
Recently there has been a resurgence of movements across North America resisting anti-racist reforms such as the use of critical race theory in schools. These movements are often organized covertly, using social justice language and describing themselves as “anti-woke.” Groups that oppose the teaching of critical race theory and 2SLGBTQ+ supports in schools often position themselves as truly or more accurately in favour of social justice by co-opting social justice language, alleging critical race theory discriminates against white people. School boards have been at the centre of these attacks. As Ontario residents prepare to go to the polls in municipal elections...
The Suburban Times
First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College
Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
Comments / 0