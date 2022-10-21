ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

1470 WFNT

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November

SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
SAGINAW, MI
PennLive.com

Deputy wrangles goats on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
CARO, MI
The Oakland Press

Daughter of mid-Michigan school board candidate condemns him in social media post

The daughter of a candidate for the Mt. Pleasant school board criticized her father in a social media post as unsupportive of her and her sister in private while presenting a different face to the public. In a post that went live at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sophie Barrett said...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss

Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Roscommon Co. Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle-break ins that happened during local football games. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they happened during Houghton Lake Schools youth football games. Deputies have taken seven reports, with most cars having broken windows. Investigators said witnesses describe two...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

