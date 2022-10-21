Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DAVISON, MI- Travis Howell knows the value of small businesses in a community. His father, Eddie, was a small business owner. It’s for that reason the Davison Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen Howell to fill the position as the chamber’s new executive director beginning Nov. 1.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City returns in November
SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the season with Saginaw’s Holidays in the Heart of the City Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The festivities begin at about 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Water Treatment Plant with the Saginaw Youth Choir and the annual lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus at about 6 p.m. Also on Friday night, community members can enjoy food vendors, origami and tea ceremony demonstrations at the Japanese Cultural Center, an open house and living nativity at The Montague Inn, music and vendors at the Mexican American Council, free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, cookie house competition at Andersen Enrichment Center and story time at Hoyt Library, among other special events.
WNEM
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
Deputy wrangles goats on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened
PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
Flint council wants probe of firefighter discipline in fatal Pulaski Street fire
FLINT, MI -- Members of the Flint City Council want an independent investigation into the discipline given to two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear at a house fire on West Pulaski Street where two children were left inside and later died. Although Chief Raymond Barton initially recommended both firefighters...
Morning Sun
Lake Isabella seeks to bring dog park, other amenities to residents
Editor’s note: This is the third in a series on a proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot at Lake Isabella to bring improvements to the lake and recreation. A survey in April 2021 of residents of the village of Lake Isabella indicated a desire for a sound, balanced and intentional approach to recreation.
recordpatriot.com
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
The Oakland Press
Daughter of mid-Michigan school board candidate condemns him in social media post
The daughter of a candidate for the Mt. Pleasant school board criticized her father in a social media post as unsupportive of her and her sister in private while presenting a different face to the public. In a post that went live at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sophie Barrett said...
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss
Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
Here’s where 2,500 bags of candy will be handed out on Halloween in Flint
FLINT, MI — Candy and community. Yes, it’s Halloween and Flint’s Berston Field House will provide a safe place for families to bring their children to trick-or-treat during a free candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone. It’s so...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
WNEM
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
Saginaw County cross country champs go back-to-back
SAGINAW, MI – Turns out TJ Hansen doesn’t need a lot of iron to have an iron will. The Freeland sophomore claimed his second consecutive Saginaw County Cross Country Championship, taking the boys title in 15 minutes, 55.86 seconds Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. He was not...
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
WNEM
Roscommon Co. Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle-break ins that happened during local football games. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they happened during Houghton Lake Schools youth football games. Deputies have taken seven reports, with most cars having broken windows. Investigators said witnesses describe two...
