Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

Read full article on original website
Related
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Biden said Congress passed student loan cancellation. That's a lie, and you should care.
President Biden, through executive action, announced sweeping student debt relief in August. It did not go through Congress nor was it signed into law
Wisconsin taxpayer group asks U.S. Supreme Court to stop loan forgiveness plan
A Wisconsin taxpayers group that unsuccessfully brought a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Student loan forgiveness: 22 million people have applied for relief, Biden says
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Speaking at...
Barrett denies emergency bid to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, acted alone in denying the request, rather than refer the matter to the full court.
thecentersquare.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a lawsuit late Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed last month by attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina, accused the president of violating "the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy."
Vox
Biden’s student debt cancellation program is in grave danger from a Republican judiciary
I regret to inform you that we’re back to the will-it-happen-or-not phase of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt — but this time it’s not his fault. On Friday, the conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily prohibited the Biden administration from “discharging any student loan debt” under a recently announced program that will provide some borrowers with as much as $20,000 in debt relief. This case is known as Nebraska v. Biden.
Biden’s student debt relief notches early victories from GOP-appointed judges
Justice Amy Coney Barrett declines to block the policy as another federal judge dismisses challenge from GOP-led states.
Comments / 0