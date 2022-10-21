ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas

Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big

KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why

Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
All Of The Episodes Of Dateline That Happened In New Mexico

Just like the Buzz Adams Morning Show, Dateline has been around for over 30 years. There are thousands of episodes... some spanning across multiple states, and some even happened across the pond. I've done my best research to try to compile as many of those episodes of Dateline that happened in New Mexico as I could. Check it out!
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
