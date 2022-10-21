Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas
Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big
KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why
Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
All Of The Episodes Of Dateline That Happened In New Mexico
Just like the Buzz Adams Morning Show, Dateline has been around for over 30 years. There are thousands of episodes... some spanning across multiple states, and some even happened across the pond. I've done my best research to try to compile as many of those episodes of Dateline that happened in New Mexico as I could. Check it out!
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Think Your Car Is Fast? Here’s 6 Speed Records Broken In Texas
World records are always fascinating to me & me being a car lover, I love things that go FAST. We've talked about some of the most unique world records that were broken in Texas. This list is going to be different: these records are strictly about speed. These are some...
Texas Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money and Property. Is It Yours?
The Texas Comptroller claims that over $280 million has been added to the state's unclaimed property and cash up to the end of 2021, bringing the total available to $6 billion ready to claim in 2022. Unclaimed property examples include abandoned bank accounts, uncashed checks, overpayments, payroll and vendor checks,...
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0