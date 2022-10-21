ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

KENS 5

Winner: Here's who had the best Adobo in town after competition in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas — Some of the best Filipino chefs gathered for the "Adobo Throwdown" at the Schertz Civic Center on Sunday. KENS 5's host of Neighborhood Eats Lexi Hazlett was a judge for the competition. Covering several Filipino restaurants and food trucks, she got to see who has some of the best Adobo in town.
SCHERTZ, TX
getnews.info

Fit Therapy of Texas Opens a New Studio in Alamo Ranch San Antonio

Texas-based personal trainers and founders of Fit Therapy of Texas, Kenny McClendon and Tracy Cooper, announce the opening of a new San Antonio studio location in Alamo Ranch to reach more clients. The husband-and-wife team of Kenny McClendon and Tracy Cooper at Fit Therapy of Texas has again taken a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
realtybiznews.com

A San Antonio Roundup of Four "Go To" Real Estate Professional

In this special Sunday roundup of the top U.S. real estate agents, we want to refocus on a significant market. San Antonio, Texas, is a crucial region not only in the state but for the country where industry trends are concerned. And recent news of the scramble to adapt to rising interest rates by Texas builders is important for anyone buying or selling homes. The economy will soon lead us into a highly competitive market where hiring the very best marketers will be crucial. With this in mind, here are four of San Antonio’s “go to” property professionals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

