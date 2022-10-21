ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gcaptain.com

Saipem Awarded Largest Offshore Contract in Company History in Qatar

Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded its “largest single offshore contract by total value” for two offshore gas complexes in Qatar. The $4.5 billion contract was awarded by Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project located off the north-east coast of Qatar. The scope...
pgjonline.com

TC Energy Hires Contractor to Lay 715-km Stretch of $4.5 Billion Offshore Gas Pipeline

(P&GJ) — TC Energy has hired Swiss-based contractor Allseas to install the 715-km (444-mile) offshore segment of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which received approval in August, is the first significant gas infrastructure project to result from a strategic partnership between TC Energy and Mexico's state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Upstream Online reported.
TEXAS STATE
Aviation International News

EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer

Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
TEXAS STATE
energyintel.com

Inpex Given Impetus to Expand LNG Portfolio

In its quest for more LNG from outside Australia, Inpex is exploring new investment opportunities and thought to be seeking exposure to US Henry Hub prices. The Japanese company wants to make its LNG production cleaner with carbon capture and storage (CCS) but its CEO vows to keep prices competitive.
The Star

Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine

A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
agequipmentintelligence.com

JCB Announces Mobile Hydrogen Refueller

JCB, developer of the world’s first working construction machines powered by hydrogen, today unveiled another world first for the industry—a mobile hydrogen refueller. JCB is investing £100 million ($113.1 million) in a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines and has already showcased working prototypes of a backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler powered by hydrogen.
The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
electrek.co

NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone

Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
kalkinemedia.com

Jindalee’s (ASX:JRL) subsidiary signs option agreement for Deep Well Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Jindalee is boosting its project portfolio with an 80% interest in the Deep Well Project in Western Australia. Dynamic Metals, a spinoff entity, is acquiring the stake from M61 Holdings for AU$270,000. The project will be part of Dynamic’s existing strong battery metals pipeline after its proposed listing on the...
rigzone.com

CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field

CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
gcaptain.com

Exxon Sets Sail On Massive Houston Ship Channel Carbon Capture Project

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Snaking along the Gulf of Mexico’s seabed are thousands of pipes sending oil and gas from the myriad of oil, rigs and platforms to over 200 refineries, fuel, depots, and chemical plants lining the shoreline of the Houston ship channel. The Houston region’s massive complex...
HOUSTON, TX
kalkinemedia.com

Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) expands Mt Isa East, completes Ardmore Resources acquisition

ASX-listed mineral exploration company, Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) now owns 100% of EPM19125 as it has successfully finalised the acquisition of Ardmore Resources Pty Ltd. With this development, the company has further expanded its flagship Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project within the highly prospective Mt Isa Inlier. Following the upbeat...
constructiontechnology.media

Zapi Group launches new charger platform

Zapi Group has announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Italy-based electronics company Zivan’s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The group says that the first model of Zivan’s charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger and is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).
aogdigital.com

Hibiscus Taps Tanjung Offshore for Well Services Work

Malaysia-based energy solutions provider, T7 Global has, via its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore, received a work order award from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia. The contract, with the oil company formerly known as as Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited, is for the provision of integrated well services for intervention, workover and abandonment.

