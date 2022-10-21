Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Saipem Awarded Largest Offshore Contract in Company History in Qatar
Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded its “largest single offshore contract by total value” for two offshore gas complexes in Qatar. The $4.5 billion contract was awarded by Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project located off the north-east coast of Qatar. The scope...
pgjonline.com
TC Energy Hires Contractor to Lay 715-km Stretch of $4.5 Billion Offshore Gas Pipeline
(P&GJ) — TC Energy has hired Swiss-based contractor Allseas to install the 715-km (444-mile) offshore segment of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The $4.5 billion Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which received approval in August, is the first significant gas infrastructure project to result from a strategic partnership between TC Energy and Mexico's state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Upstream Online reported.
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
energyintel.com
Inpex Given Impetus to Expand LNG Portfolio
In its quest for more LNG from outside Australia, Inpex is exploring new investment opportunities and thought to be seeking exposure to US Henry Hub prices. The Japanese company wants to make its LNG production cleaner with carbon capture and storage (CCS) but its CEO vows to keep prices competitive.
PV Tech
‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar. Brookfield announced last month it had closed its US$540 million acquisition...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine
A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
agequipmentintelligence.com
JCB Announces Mobile Hydrogen Refueller
JCB, developer of the world’s first working construction machines powered by hydrogen, today unveiled another world first for the industry—a mobile hydrogen refueller. JCB is investing £100 million ($113.1 million) in a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines and has already showcased working prototypes of a backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler powered by hydrogen.
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines
LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new battery assembly lines at the plant.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
electrek.co
NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone
Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
kalkinemedia.com
Jindalee’s (ASX:JRL) subsidiary signs option agreement for Deep Well Ni-Cu-PGE Project
Jindalee is boosting its project portfolio with an 80% interest in the Deep Well Project in Western Australia. Dynamic Metals, a spinoff entity, is acquiring the stake from M61 Holdings for AU$270,000. The project will be part of Dynamic’s existing strong battery metals pipeline after its proposed listing on the...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
gcaptain.com
Exxon Sets Sail On Massive Houston Ship Channel Carbon Capture Project
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Snaking along the Gulf of Mexico’s seabed are thousands of pipes sending oil and gas from the myriad of oil, rigs and platforms to over 200 refineries, fuel, depots, and chemical plants lining the shoreline of the Houston ship channel. The Houston region’s massive complex...
kalkinemedia.com
Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) expands Mt Isa East, completes Ardmore Resources acquisition
ASX-listed mineral exploration company, Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) now owns 100% of EPM19125 as it has successfully finalised the acquisition of Ardmore Resources Pty Ltd. With this development, the company has further expanded its flagship Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project within the highly prospective Mt Isa Inlier. Following the upbeat...
constructiontechnology.media
Zapi Group launches new charger platform
Zapi Group has announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Italy-based electronics company Zivan’s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The group says that the first model of Zivan’s charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger and is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).
aogdigital.com
Hibiscus Taps Tanjung Offshore for Well Services Work
Malaysia-based energy solutions provider, T7 Global has, via its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore, received a work order award from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia. The contract, with the oil company formerly known as as Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited, is for the provision of integrated well services for intervention, workover and abandonment.
