1450wlaf.com
Wallace found asleep at wheel; facing meth charges
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The sight of a woman slumped over the wheel of a parked car drew the attention of La Follette Police Officer Anthony Mahar. Mahar was on routine patrol Monday around 6 pm passing by the Main Street Shell when he saw the woman at the outer pumps of the Shell. See the full photo gallery from Charlie Hutson HERE.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
wymt.com
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home. Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
q95fm.net
Man from Michigan Sentenced to More than 15 Years Behind Bars for Involvement in Eastern Kentucky Drug Trafficking Case
A man from Michigan will spend more than 15 years behind bars for his involvement in an Eastern Kentucky drug trafficking case. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson of Detroit was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Pikeville, after pleading guilty to drug charges back in March. A deputy with the Johnson...
Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings
Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
KTAR.com
Man pleads guilty to bribing Arizona border agent in smuggling conspiracy
PHOENIX — A man involved in smuggling migrants from Mexico into the United States pleaded guilty for bribing a border patrol agent in early October, authorities said Friday. Omar Natalio Martinez Fontes, 51, paid former agent Carlos Passaperea approximately $104,000 for assistance with picking up migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near Lukeville, according to court documents.
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
1450wlaf.com
One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house
SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charges after video shows alleged abuse
A veterinarian from Macomb County has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after a video surfaced last week showing his alleged mistreatment of a dog. Wayne Gilchrist, 52, was arraigned on Friday at the 42-1 District Court in Romeo.
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years
Gloria Villa Avila murdered her long-time fiancé in cold blood and fled the country. After three years, Avila was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas and finally extradited to Tennessee.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
It’s Time for “Operation Blackout”
The Tennessee Department of Correction’s “Operation Blackout” is up and running in full force, checking up on registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween. If their offense was against a minor, then they’re not allowed to participate in any trick-or-treating events that night, so they can’t have their porch lights on, and they can’t have any Halloween decorations out.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
