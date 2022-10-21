Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
AG&P Converts LNG Carrier intu FSU for LNG Import Terminal in the Philippines
Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P) said Sunday that it had converted the 137,512 cubic meter LNG carrier called ISH into a Floating Storage Unit (FSU), which will be a part of an LNG import terminal in the Philippines from 2023. "The ISH is a central component of the...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
electrek.co
The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026
One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
gcaptain.com
EU Warned Germany Against China Port Buy
By Markus Wacket (Reuters) The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources. Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of...
Exclusive-SAP delays Russia exit as deal talks fail and workers at risk
MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - SAP (SAPG.DE) will miss its deadline to exit Russia before the end of the year as the German software group has failed to find a buyer for the unit, five sources told Reuters, underscoring the difficulties some companies are facing to leave the country.
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
Oil and gas majors are hiring right now for a variety of roles in several different locations. Check out Rigzone’s guide below for more information. An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone that the company is actively recruiting and showing “good results”, adding that the company is pleased with the “high-quality candidates we continue to attract at ExxonMobil”.
rigzone.com
Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A price cap on natural gas could swipe supplies away from energy-strapped Europe, German chancellor warns
The EU's plan to cap natural gas prices could swipe supplies away from Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned. That's because suppliers could sell gas to countries that are offering a higher price, potentially leaving Europe in the dark. Scholz suggested negotiating with large natural gas suppliers and other customers...
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia....
France 24
Imerys to open French lithium mine, aims to become EU's top supplier
France's Imerys announced plans on Monday to become the leading supplier of lithium in Europe through a mining project in central France as a push to make electric vehicles widely available spurs a "white gold" rush for the mineral. Imerys said results of surveys carried out at its Beauvoir mine...
rigzone.com
Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work
Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth a massive $4.5 billion for work on the North Field. — Italian oilfield contractor Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth a massive $4.5 billion for work on the North Field. The project encompasses two offshore gas compression...
traveltomorrow.com
Hypersonic scramjet powered by green hydrogen to cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes
Australian aerospace engineering start-up Hypersonix is partnering with the University of Sydney to build a zero emissions hypersonic spaceplane capable of deploying small satellites into low earth orbit or cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes. The aim is to make satellite launches more accessible as well as more sustainable, by using green hydrogen as fuel.
energynow.ca
Renewables, EVs to cap global CO2 emissions at less than 1% rise: IEA
LONDON — Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to rise by just under one per cent this year, as the expansion of renewables and electric vehicles outweighed coal demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. CO2 emissions are on course to increase by nearly 300...
EU seeks united front on China reliance as Germany plans trip
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders jointly expressed concern on Friday about economic reliance on China, leaving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz facing questions over an imminent trip there with business chiefs.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Three Aircraft Defended Malta from the Entire Italian Air Force
When Italy joined the Second World War, the island of Malta found itself immediately under attack. The only defenses available were three Gloster Sea Gladiators that were expected to go up against the entire Italian Air Force – and they did! They, surprisingly, held their own and gave hope to the Maltese people.
US News and World Report
Thousands Protest in Germany Demanding Solidarity in Energy Relief
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - Tens of thousands of protesters in six German cities gathered on Saturday to demand a more just distribution of government funds to deal with rising energy prices and living costs and a faster transition away from fossil fuels. Protesters marched in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hannover, Stuttgart, Dresden and Frankfurt-am-Main,...
defensenews.com
Poland leases MQ-9A Reapers ahead of drone buy
WARSAW, Poland — The Polish Ministry of National Defence has signed a deal to lease a set of MQ-9A Reaper drones from U.S. manufacturer General Atomics. The move comes as the ministry is readying to purchase MQ-9B Reapers for the country’s military. “The contract has a net value...
