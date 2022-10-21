If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO