American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Rutherford Source

New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Loudwire

Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs

Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar

The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.

