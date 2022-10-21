Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Raleigh mass shooting victims remembered at vigil in downtown Raleigh
The vigil was held at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
Susan Karnatz, 49: Raleigh shooting victim loved running, animals and good causes
Remembering Karnatz as “a bit of a student of the world around her,” the avid runner’s funeral Saturday focused on her lifelong dedication to teaching and learning.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
cbs17
Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
WRAL
Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
8 injured after Interstate 40 crash in North Carolina, highway patrol says
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
cbs17
2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
cbs17
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
Comments / 4