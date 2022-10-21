ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
DURHAM, NC

