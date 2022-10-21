ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
Leslie Jordan was experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death on Monday, October 24th. According to TMZ, the actor had also made an appointment with a cardiologist. Sources close to Jordan told the outlet that he had been experiencing shortness of breath for the last three...

