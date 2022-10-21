ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aviation International News

EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer

Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

Batteries and other electricity storage technologies are key to making the transition away from fossil fuels possible. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), meeting the world’s climate and renewable energy goals will require approximately 10,000 gigawatt hours of energy storage technology, including batteries. To help the world meet...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
TheConversationAU

A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
dallasexpress.com

Implications of OPEC Cuts for Texas

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which coordinates its member states’ petroleum policy recently announced cuts to daily oil production, and the effects are reverberating through the energy market. Regular unleaded gasoline in Texas averaged $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, nearly 11 cents higher than one month ago.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Rising oil price brings worries for rural households

Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
coinchapter.com

Saudi Arabia, China to collaborate over crude oil market stability

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The world’s largest crude oil exporter Saudi Arabia and the world’s top crude oil importer China have renewed their cooperation to ensure the global crude oil market is stable. In detail, on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and China’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company

Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
TEXAS STATE

